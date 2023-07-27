Highland League 2023-24: Andy Kirk aiming for Brechin title repeat

Andy Kirk hopes the experience of last season can help Brechin City retain the Breedon Highland League title.

The championship race went down to the wire last term with the top two – the Hedgemen and Buckie Thistle – facing off on the final day of the campaign.

Brechin bagged two late goals through Ewan Loudon and Grady McGrath to secure the silverware.

With the majority of his title-winning squad staying at Glebe Park, manager Kirk is aiming to repeat the feat.

He said: “We go into the league with the same ambitions that we had last year.

“Our aim is to be up there challenging for the league title, it went right to the wire last season and I fully expect it to be another very tough season.

“Buckie are a strong team, Formartine, Brora, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and ourselves are the same.

“There are other teams who continue to improve and push as well, there’s no doubt this will be another tough season.

“But our aim is always to be up there challenging for trophies and that won’t change.

“The experience of last season will help us. The experience of the run-in was really tough.

“We were eight points behind with games in hand and we were in a situation where we couldn’t slip up and didn’t have a cushion.

“Those experiences of going into every game in that period trying to win to give ourselves a chance of winning the league are invaluable.

“Experience is a wonderful thing and teaches you what you need to do.

“For some of the squad this will be their third year in the Highland League and we had the fantastic experience of winning it last season and we’ll push to do it again.”

Fresh faces for new season

Although the bulk of Brechin’s squad remains the same Kirk has added some new faces.

Former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin has arrived from Kelty Hearts and goalkeeper Jamie McCabe was signed following his exit from Dundee United.

Defender Chris Mudie was plucked from Dundee junior side East Craigie, midfielder Spencer Moreland has joined from St Johnstone and midfielder Seth Patrick is back after leaving to return to England last September.

Former Dundee midfielder Ewan White and ex-Dundee United striker Stuart Heenan have also signed.

Meanwhile, Jamie Bain, Nathan Cooney, Kieran Inglis, Botti Biabi and Jordan Northcott, who played important roles in the title triumph, have moved on.

Kirk added: “The new boys will bring a bit of freshness, one or two guys left in the summer for a variety of reasons.

“We’ve tried to bring in some fresh faces and new energy while also trying to add more quality to the squad.

“The thing is always trying to bring in players that add different dynamics and fit into the group.

“It’s all about trying to improve year on year and I’m happy with the guys we’ve managed to sign.”

Recruitment challenges

Kirk admits trying to bolster the Brechin squad this summer has not been easy.

The Angus club are the most southerly in the Highland League and the travelling required to play for them has been an issue for some players.

He said: “We’ve spoken to a lot of players who have played at higher levels and we’ve had a lot of interest.

“But it can be difficult to convince players to drop down a level or two and commit to a bit more travelling at weekends.

“It is a challenge where we’re based, we’ve got Lenny Wilson who’s from Aberdeen and we’ve looked at other players from that area.

“But there’s a lot of good teams there and it’s not easy.

“With the travelling aspect it’s up to individual players and what their ambitions and circumstances are.

“We try to do the best we can and bring in the best players available to us.

“But every club has its challenges when it comes to recruitment whether it’s budget, location or the division they’re in.”