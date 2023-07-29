Highland League champions Brechin start with win against nine-man Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League champions Brechin start with win against nine-man Formartine

The Hedgemen got the better of United through a second half penalty from Ewan Loudon.

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Marc Scott, centre, is put under pressure by Formartine United's Adam Emslie. Pictures: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Champions Brechin City started the new Breedon Highland League season with a 1-0 win over nine-man Formartine United at Glebe Park.

Ewan Loudon’s 77th minute penalty was the difference between the sides, although the Hedgemen were frustrated for long period by the visitors.

The Pitmedden side were hampered by having Paul Campbell sent off just before the half hour mark and Johnny Crawford was dismissed in stoppage time.

Prior to kick-off Brechin were presented with the championship flag in recognition of last season’s triumph.

The home side handed league debuts to summer signings Chris Mudie and Spencer Moreland with fellow new recruits Seth Patrick, Stuart Heenan and Ewan White on the bench.

Formartine had Aberdeen loanee in their line-up, with another summer addition, Jake Stewart, on the bench.

Early action

It was City that had the first effort at goal in the early stages with Moreland firing over from just inside the penalty area.

United threatened in the 11th minute when they pinched possession high up the pitch and Daniel Park released Emslie on the left.

His low cutback found Julian Wade but Hamish Thomson made a great block to send the ball wide of the target.

The action in the final third dried up a touch after that but there was plenty of tousy tackles and referee Greg Soutar had to get his yellow card out.

Formartine were dealt a major blow on 29 minutes when Campbell was sent off. The striker had been booked nine minutes earlier for catching Michael McArthur with an elbow.

Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald saves a shot from Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod, not in picture

Then as Campbell tussled with Euan Spark he was deemed to have caught the defender’s head with his elbow or forearm and ref Soutar was on the spot and quickly showed second yellow card and a red.

Brechin understandably got a lift from that and pressed for the opener. Mudie blasted a half-volley over then Fraser MacLeod exchanged passes with Marc Scott before stinging goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald’s palms with a shot from the edge of the box.

MacLeod had another go on 35 minutes after more intricate build-up play with Macdonald parrying his low effort before Grady McGrath fired the rebound into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Search for the opener

The start of second period followed a similar pattern with Brechin on the front foot, but Formartine were holding firm.

On 55 minutes Scott and Moreland combined on the right, but the latter’s cross evaded everyone in the centre.

Midway through the half Formartine posed a threat with Stuart Smith’s ball into the box finding Aaron Norris in space, but a poor touch meant a shooting chance was gone.

The game was becoming increasingly scrappy and Brechin were struggling to move the ball with the required fluency to open their opponents up.

Formartine’s Paul Campbell shows his disappointment after being sent off against Brechin City

As time ticked down McGrath looped a header onto the roof of the net.

But with 13 minutes left the Hedgemen found the breakthrough they desired. Rhys Thomas’ sliding challenge sent a Brechin trialist, believed to be Liam Duell, to ground inside the area.

Once referee Soutar pointed to the spot Loudon fired into the bottom left corner.

In stoppage time City could have added to the score but Duell scuffed a shot wide from eight yards.

Then in the third minute of injury time Formartine’s Crawford was sent off for a sliding challenge on MacLeod, with Soutar showing the defender a straight red.

But right at the end United could have snatched a point when Adams’ header from Macdonald’s free-kick bounced off the junction of post and bar before Brechin scrambled it clear.

