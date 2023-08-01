‘No firm opening dates’ for two new Aberdeen hospitals

NHS Grampian claims it is unable to provide firm opening dates for two new delayed and over-budget Aberdeen hospitals.

A review is under way after problems with the ventilation and water systems at Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital emerged.

The two major construction projects at Foresterhill were first expected to open in 2020 but have faced delays and soaring costs.

It was hoped the Anchor Centre would open in October, while the Baird Family Hospital could be delayed until September next year.

But in an update to the health board, which meets on Thursday, NHS Grampian revealed the review had left it “not yet in a position to give firm opening dates”.

The Covid pandemic and inflation in the instruction industry had already driven the price up. The total bill now stands at £261 million – up another £16m.

This is more than double the original £120m estimate for the two facilities.

The Scottish Government confirmed it will provide the additional £16m.

There are concerns costs could rise higher if any issues with ventilation and water systems require parts of the hospitals to be stripped out and replaced.

The Anchor Centre will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders.

The Baird Family Hospital will bring together maternity services, as well as breast screening and gynaecology services.

They are the biggest capital projects NHS Grampian has ever undertaken.

No firm opening dates

The board papers said: “Pending agreement on any further changes that may be identified from the design review and which we hope will conclude in the near future, we are not yet in a position to give firm opening dates.

“The project team are committed to ensuring that the design review process concludes as soon as possible, future proofing both buildings to ensure they are fit of purpose at point of opening and providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come.”

Former project director Jackie Bremner told the board in April that the projects have been hit with “several challenges”, including the Covid pandemic and global market turmoil.

A review process was set up in 2021 after a string of problems with hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow led to a public inquiry.

Ms Bremner said NHS Grampian is having this review process applied to them while mid-construction, but it will be applied to all construction projects across Scotland before work begins in future.

North-east MSP Tess White described the dates admission as “deeply concerning” and “yet another blow to patients”.

She said: “The Scottish Government needs to support NHS Grampian while the reasons and solutions behind this disruption are in their sights.

“Years late and almost £100 million over budget, this vital development can’t be allowed to falter further – the Health Secretary needs to step forward and take ownership.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.