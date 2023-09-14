Tenants left ‘freezing’ in bed demand compensation from Aberdeenshire Council

Tenants at an Aberdeenshire sheltered housing complex are fighting for compensation after spending years “freezing” in their beds.

Issues with the heating system at Fechnie Brae House date back to 2018 with a number of contractors sent out to repeatedly tell tenants there was no problem to fix.

However, the almost 30 tenants at the Blackburn site, some in their 90s and others living with disabilities, were unable to access heating and hot water 24 hours a day.

Tenants were forced to deal with “freezing” conditions through the night and said they had to boil their kettles so they would have hot water in the morning.

“This has caused so much stress and anxiety for everyone who lives here,” one man said.

“I think the council hoped that we would go away and stop complaining, but it shouldn’t be like that. It feels like we’re at at a stage where they don’t care.”

Heating issues at Aberdeenshire sheltered housing

In October 2022, the whole heating system went down for four days which was reported by several different people.

The council sent workers out to review the system, who reported back that it was working as it should.

On another occasion, a woman who lives at Fechnie Brae had to borrow a portable heater from someone in the town to keep warm.

Yet, when temperatures hit 26C in June, she was unable to get her heating to switch off.

Fellow tenant Debra Hindle, 59, said: “This is my flat. I’m paying for the electric, I should be given control of the switch.

“I phoned and said ‘this can’t happen’. Aberdeenshire Council provides the system but we should be able to use it 24/7, but when it reaches a certain temperature, it shuts off.

“That is the answer I got – it automatically shuts itself off.”

Years without 24/7 heating

The tenants have been told that “monitors” at the sheltered housing make sure the heating turns on when it is needed.

These were pointed out to some of the tenants during a visit from one of the contractors, however, he was actually showing them the broadband routers.

As the monitors only track the heating in the communal areas, the hallways would be “like a fire” while each of the flats were often “freezing”.

The heating and hot water eventually returned to being on 24 hours a day on March 22 – without the tenants being told.

Michael Davidson, 76, was up late and was surprised to discover he had access to hot water.

He said: “It was the back of 3am and the water was roasting and the heating was on. For the first time since I came here. I couldn’t believe it – I was dancing around.”

Fight for compensation

Despite not having 24/7 heating for years, each tenant has continued to pay for it every week.

Mr Davidson added: “You have to go by their rules. It’s up to £46 a week, from £17. Yet, we had to go to bed with layers. I think they think because we’re older we’re all in bed by 10pm and wouldn’t notice.”

Now, the tenants plan to fight for compensation and want the council to accept responsibility for the problems.

Ms Hindle added: “How do you gauge what we’ve lost? You can’t. We just want an admittance that they were wrong. That would make a big difference.

“I think they’ve got themselves into a rut that they can’t get out of. Nobody is giving us any answers and now it’s coming back to us. So, what can we do?”

Council ‘addressing concerns’

The tenants have also received support from Citizens Advice, but feel they are still going “back and forth” with the council.

In July, three council staff members visited the complex but were unable to answer any of the tenants’ questions.

Instead, they handed out free keyrings.

The issues highlighted by the tenants are now being investigated by the ombudsman.

A tenant, 63, said: “We get so many excuses but never seem to get an actual answer. The hole they’ve dug has got so big they can’t get out anymore. It’s sad.

“All we want to do is get things put right.”

A spokesman from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We have been working with the tenants of Fechnie Brae for some time to provide advice and reassurance about the heating system for the building, which is fully functional.

“Adjustments have been made over the years in an attempt to address concerns, with individual solutions offered in some cases.

“The heating system ensures that the temperature within common areas remains stable, with residents able to make adjustments within their own flats, and heating and hot water is available at all times.”