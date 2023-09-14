Tenants left ‘freezing’ in bed demand compensation from Aberdeenshire Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenants left ‘freezing’ in bed demand compensation from Aberdeenshire Council

The tenants at Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn want the council to accept responsibility for the heating issues, with have caused problems for years.

By Ellie Milne
Sign for Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn
The heating system at Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn would shut off during the night leaving tenants without hot water. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Tenants at an Aberdeenshire sheltered housing complex are fighting for compensation after spending years “freezing” in their beds.

Issues with the heating system at Fechnie Brae House date back to 2018 with a number of contractors sent out to repeatedly tell tenants there was no problem to fix.

However, the almost 30 tenants at the Blackburn site, some in their 90s and others living with disabilities, were unable to access heating and hot water 24 hours a day.

Tenants were forced to deal with “freezing” conditions through the night and said they had to boil their kettles so they would have hot water in the morning.

“This has caused so much stress and anxiety for everyone who lives here,” one man said.

“I think the council hoped that we would go away and stop complaining, but it shouldn’t be like that. It feels like we’re at at a stage where they don’t care.”

Heating issues at Aberdeenshire sheltered housing

In October 2022, the whole heating system went down for four days which was reported by several different people.

The council sent workers out to review the system, who reported back that it was working as it should.

On another occasion, a woman who lives at Fechnie Brae had to borrow a portable heater from someone in the town to keep warm.

Yet, when temperatures hit 26C in June, she was unable to get her heating to switch off.

Exterior of Fechnie Brae in Blackburn
Almost 30 tenants live at Fechnie Brae House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fellow tenant Debra Hindle, 59, said: “This is my flat. I’m paying for the electric, I should be given control of the switch.

“I phoned and said ‘this can’t happen’. Aberdeenshire Council provides the system but we should be able to use it 24/7, but when it reaches a certain temperature, it shuts off.

“That is the answer I got – it automatically shuts itself off.”

Years without 24/7 heating

The tenants have been told that “monitors” at the sheltered housing make sure the heating turns on when it is needed.

These were pointed out to some of the tenants during a visit from one of the contractors, however, he was actually showing them the broadband routers.

As the monitors only track the heating in the communal areas, the hallways would be “like a fire” while each of the flats were often “freezing”.

The heating and hot water eventually returned to being on 24 hours a day on March 22 – without the tenants being told.

Michael Davidson, 76, was up late and was surprised to discover he had access to hot water.

He said: “It was the back of 3am and the water was roasting and the heating was on. For the first time since I came here. I couldn’t believe it – I was dancing around.”

Fight for compensation

Despite not having 24/7 heating for years, each tenant has continued to pay for it every week.

Mr Davidson added: “You have to go by their rules. It’s up to £46 a week, from £17. Yet, we had to go to bed with layers. I think they think because we’re older we’re all in bed by 10pm and wouldn’t notice.”

Heating would only turn on in communal areas at the sheltered housing complex in Blackburn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Now, the tenants plan to fight for compensation and want the council to accept responsibility for the problems.

Ms Hindle added: “How do you gauge what we’ve lost? You can’t. We just want an admittance that they were wrong. That would make a big difference.

“I think they’ve got themselves into a rut that they can’t get out of. Nobody is giving us any answers and now it’s coming back to us. So, what can we do?”

Council ‘addressing concerns’

The tenants have also received support from Citizens Advice, but feel they are still going “back and forth” with the council.

In July, three council staff members visited the complex but were unable to answer any of the tenants’ questions.

Instead, they handed out free keyrings.

The issues highlighted by the tenants are now being investigated by the ombudsman.

A tenant, 63, said: “We get so many excuses but never seem to get an actual answer. The hole they’ve dug has got so big they can’t get out anymore. It’s sad.

“All we want to do is get things put right.”

A spokesman from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We have been working with the tenants of Fechnie Brae for some time to provide advice and reassurance about the heating system for the building, which is fully functional.

“Adjustments have been made over the years in an attempt to address concerns, with individual solutions offered in some cases.

“The heating system ensures that the temperature within common areas remains stable, with residents able to make adjustments within their own flats, and heating and hot water is available at all times.”

