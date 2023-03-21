Pensioner fighting to get maintenance issues fixed at Westhill sheltered housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pensioner fighting to get maintenance issues fixed at Westhill sheltered housing

By Ellie Milne
March 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Ken Campbell sitting with his walking stick within his Blackhills Court home in Westhill.
Ken Campbell, 76, is currently dealing with a broken heating system at his sheltered housing complex and has had to buy himself a portable heater. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire pensioner living in a sheltered housing complex has raised concerns about building maintenance after dealing with ongoing heating issues.

Ken Campbell has lived in his one-bedroom flat at Blackhills Court in Westhill for the past decade.

But in recent years, the 76-year-old has been in contact with Aberdeenshire Council, who run the sheltered housing about a number of problems – with mixed results.

As well as heating issues, Mr Campbell – who uses a walking stick and wheelchair – has also serious concerns over the condition of the car park. He himself has fallen out of his wheelchair as a result of the potholes and fears other residents may also be injured.

He believes many of the issues stem from the lack of maintenance carried out at the site since it was built about 50 years ago.

“I’ve got letters dating back four years which state repairs will be completed that never have been,” he said. “Nothing ever seems to happen.”

The 76-year-old bought a heater to keep warm in the winter months because the heating system in his flat was not working. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s all been going on, previously it was water hammer and 18 months ago the ceiling came down after someone had burst pipes.

“The system regulating the heating in my flat is not working at the moment. It’s been out two or three times now.

“The heater in my living room only works on number four so it’s too hot. I’ve had to buy a portable heater to keep warm.”

Worried about vulnerable Westhill residents

Mr Campbell complained about loud noises coming from his pipes last September which he was told was water hammer.

He said the noise was “frightening” and would regularly wake him up in the early hours.

Aberdeenshire Council said investigations were carried out in a number of flats but no other complaints were filed about the water hammer issue.

Mr Campbell, who has several medical conditions, lives in one of the 31 flats in the sheltered complex.

Ken Campbell stands in front of his heater in Blackhills Court sheltered housing.
Ken Campbell has raised a number of issues with the local authority over the past five years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He shared that he has injured himself in the communal car park due to the unstable surface which is scattered with potholes – and he is worried other vulnerable residents could also be hurt.

“It’s affecting people with zimmer frames, walking sticks, wheelchairs, on a surface like that, with loose chippings. A carer pushes me in my wheelchair and I’ve fallen out of the chair a few times.

“The people in this building are very vulnerable, elderly or disabled, the majority I would say.”

Mr Campbell’s concerns date back five years and include his report of a mystery culprit frequently knocking on residents’ doors and ringing doorbells in the middle of the night.

He said this experience was “frightening” for himself and others and led to the council installing CCTV at the complex in 2018.

Aberdeenshire Council working to help Blackhills Court concerns

Aberdeenshire Council has said its teams are working directly with Mr Campbell on the issues he has raised.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We are engaging with Mr Campbell to help with his concerns. An engineer visited the site and did not identify anything above normal operating noise.

“They did find two heating-valve heads slightly too tight to turn and these are being replaced.

Blackhills Court sheltered housing from outside, with Aberdeenshire Council signs in view.
Mr Campbell has raised concerns about the surface of the car park where many residents have to walk with zimmer frames and walking sticks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“All flats at the property have been checked for water hammer and radiator noise and we are not aware of any other complaints by residents at Blackhills Court.

“We have not been able to identify any immediate issue with the car park surface, but we are happy to help where we can if anything is uncovered from further discussion.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented