Ian Gray: Former long-term owner of Campfield filling station dies

Ian Gray, long-time proprietor of Campfield filling station and caravan park at Glassel, has died aged 83.

He took over the business with his wife, Pat, in 1963. They both ran the business but Ian also worked as an agricultural contractor at harvest times.

As the years progressed, the couple developed a caravan site beside the filling station and enjoyed welcoming returning guests year after year.

In his youth, Ian was a skilled footballer who played for Scotland at under-14 level and had a trial for Leeds United and Dundee.

Ian was born in May 1939 at Brainjohn Croft, Methlick, to Patrick and Sarah Gray and was the youngest and last surviving sibling after Margaret, Patrick and Sandy.

He was educated in Methlick and left school at 15 to work on the farm with his father which he combined with playing football for the local side.

Ian met Pat at a Saturday night dance at Logie Durno hall and the couple married at Culsalmond Church in July 1963 with their reception at Kintore Arms.

After a honeymoon travelling around Scotland in Ian’s Morris Minor, the couple took over Campfield filling station and shop.

It initially sold BP fuel before switching to Esso and eventually Shell. Ian’s catchphrase was always: “No hassle at Glassel.”

Ian also devoted time to buying agricultural equipment and vehicles and would travel the length of the UK to get the best deals.

Farm equipment

He made frequent visits to Cambridge and would have the machinery sent north by train to Aberdeen. One consignment included a combine harvester which he had to drive from the centre of the city to Methlick.

Ian and Pat’s son, Peter, was born in 1965 and father and son shared a passion for football including a memorable visit to Gothenburg in 1983 to witness Aberdeen FC’s European triumph.

A music lover, Ian was grandfather to James and Marc, and a vintage tractor enthusiast.

Peter, said: “My father won a number of awards from Shell and these were very difficult to achieve and the business was in the top eight dealers in the UK out of 500-plus sites.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.