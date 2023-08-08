Scottish Fishermen’s Federation announces changes to top team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation announces changes to top team

Ian Gatt steps down at end of his second term as president.

By Keith Findlay
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
l-r Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation. Image: SFF

A new president has been elected by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF).

Hannah Fennell, head of the Orkney Fisheries Association and previously SFF’s vice-president, takes over the role from Ian Gatt. Sheila Keith, executive officer of Shetland Fishermen’s Association, is the new vice-president.

The pair were elected at the industry body’s annual general meeting in Orkney.

‘Deeply honoured’

Ms Fennell said: “I am incredibly pleased and deeply honoured. This appointment represents a tremendous responsibility. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that the members of the SFF have placed in me.

“As president, I am committed to continuing the good work of the SFF, advocating tirelessly for the interests of our fishing industry and coastal communities.”

She added: “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of our hardworking fishermen.”

Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion.
Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion. Image: Macduff Ship Design

Thanking her predecessors for their efforts to raise the catch sector’s profile, Ms Keith said: “Many challenges lie ahead for an industry that deserves more recognition for the hard work that goes into to putting healthy and climate-friendly food on our tables. I look forward to working with the SFF staff and members to ensure the issues confronting  the industry are dealt with, to help build a viable and sustainable future for the Scottish fleet.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Hannah and Sheila into their new roles. I look forward to working with them as we represent our members’ interests and promote this great industry.

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“As well as recognising Ian Gatt for his unstinting service, not only since 2016 but during his first spell in the role between 2007 and 2010, I would like to thank him for the invaluable help and support he has provided to me since I was appointed as CEO back in 2019.”

Mr Gatt said it had been “an honour and privilege” to serve as SFF president for two terms, adding up to 10 of the 50 years the federation has been in existence.

Many challenges but also opportunities for Scottish fleet

He added: “I’ve been very fortunate to work with two hardworking and dedicated chief executives in Bertie Armstrong and Elspeth Macdonald. I’ve also been fortunate to work with many great industry colleagues, government officials and ministers. There have been many challenges to overcome but also opportunities.”

And highlighting the sector’s “great resilience over the decades”, Mr Gatt said: “It’s been a real delight to serve a fantastic industry that works so hard in a difficult environment, fishing sustainably to put high quality, low carbon, healthy seafood produce on the tables of UK consumers and consumers across the globe.

Ian Gatt
Ian Gatt. Image: Lex Ballantyne/Newsline Scotland

“I look forward to continuing to support the work of the federation on the executive committee as an SPFA (Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association) representative.  I wish Hannah and Sheila well in their new task of leading the federation work in dealing with the many issues that our industry faces.”

