Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay strengthens Ross County backline with capture of Salford City defender Ryan Leak

Leak made 40 appearances for Salford last season, and has now opted to make the move north.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have signed Welsh defender Ryan Leak from Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

Leak began his career at Wolves but was unable to make the breakthrough with the English Premier League club, spending time on loan with The New Saints and AFC Telford United.

Spanish club Jumilla was his next loan destination during the 2018-19 season, before he opted to remain in Spain with fellow Segunda Division B outfit Burgos following his release by Wolves the following year.

He returned to English football with Burton Albion in 2021, where he made 16 appearances in League One, before joining Salford City for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Leak ended the campaign with 47 appearances and two goals to his name.

At 6ft 3in, former Wales under-17 international Leak will bring physical presence to the County backline.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “I am delighted Ryan has decided to join Ross County.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: PA

“At 25, he is a terrific age to join the club, and has experience abroad and domestically which we hope to add into the SPFL.

“We have had to be patient to add some experience on the left-hand side of defence, but are delighted to be able to do that with Ryan.”

Leak becomes County’s ninth signing of the summer, and will compete with the likes of Jack Baldwin, Will Nightingale and Ben Purrington for a place in Mackay’s rearguard.

