William Skakle, 74, reported missing from Fraserburgh

A 74-year-old man from Fraserburgh has been reported missing.

William Skakle was last seen around 9pm on Saturday, August 19, in the Gallowhill Terrace area of the Aberdeenshire town.

Police are now appealing for help in finding him as concerns for the Fraserburgh man’s welfare are growing.

Mr Skakle is of medium build and is around 5ft 3in. He is not clean shaven and has balding, grey hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper and trainers and sometimes wears glasses.

Inspector Nicholas Searle said: “Concerns are growing for William’s welfare. He can get confused and it is important we find him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe and well.

“I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to please get in touch with us.”

If anyone has any information that could help trace Mr Skakle, they can call police on 101, quoting reference number 1597 of Sunday, August 20, 2023.