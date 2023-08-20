GALLERY: Another year of ‘lucky’ sunshine for Friends of Duthie Park Open Day

An Aberdeen city park was filled today with fun attractions, entertainment and families enjoying the sunshine.

Visitors flooded Duthie Park in the city this afternoon for the 11th year of Friends of Duthie Park Open Day.

Music filled the air as a series of pipers, fiddlers, songwriters and pipe bands provided entertainment while visitors also enjoyed a “multitude” of stalls and attractions.

In the run up to the event, a spokesperson for the charity said: “We’re normally very lucky with the weather and last year more than 9000 visitors attended our Open Day.

“Young Piper Aiden Lean and singer songwriter Stuart Leitch were the joint winners of the Big Bash Scotland Emmerdale talent contest in June when UCAN was the charity money was being raised for, so it was logical to invite them to preform at the park.

“All the money raised by the Friends is reinvested in the park which is one of the north east’s best loved attractions.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

