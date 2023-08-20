GALLERY: Another year of ‘lucky’ sunshine for Friends of Duthie Park Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Another year of ‘lucky’ sunshine for Friends of Duthie Park Open Day

Visitors flooded Duthie Park in the city this afternoon for the 11th year of Friends of Duthie Park Open Day.

Family enjoying Friends of Duthie Park Open Day
Many families enjoyed a day in the sun at Friends of Duthie Park Open Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

An Aberdeen city park was filled today with fun attractions, entertainment and families enjoying the sunshine.

Music filled the air as a series of pipers, fiddlers, songwriters and pipe bands provided entertainment while visitors also enjoyed a “multitude” of stalls and attractions.

In the run up to the event, a spokesperson for the charity said: “We’re normally very lucky with the weather and last year more than 9000 visitors attended our Open Day.

“Young Piper Aiden Lean and singer songwriter Stuart Leitch were the joint winners of the Big Bash Scotland Emmerdale talent contest in June when UCAN was the charity money was being raised for, so it was logical to invite them to preform at the park.

“All the money raised by the Friends is reinvested in the park which is one of the north east’s best loved attractions.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

Friends and family enjoying the day.
Thousands came to enjoy the day and the entertainment.
Wrestlezone Scotland
WrestleZone Scotland hosted several contests throughout the day.
Wrestlers from WrestleZone Scotland
Referee calling a three count.
Stephanie Innes
Stephanie Innes performing gymnastics at the park.
Aiden Lean, solo piping.
Aiden Lean, solo piping.
Visitors admiring some vintage buses brought in for the event.
Visitors admiring some vintage buses brought in for the event.
Cohen Robertson, aged five
Cohen Robertson, aged five holding owl from 2 Wit 2 Woo.
Exercise enthusiasts trying out the exercise bikes at the event.
Exercise enthusiasts trying out the exercise bikes at the event.
Many families brought picnics as they enjoyed the day.
Many families brought picnics as they enjoyed the day.
Spectators enjoying the wrestling.
Spectators enjoying watching the wrestling.
WrestleZone Scotland
WrestleZone Scotland hosted several wrestling matches and also offered the chance to meet-the-wrestlers and sold merch.
Picture of (L-R) Meghan Cheung, 7, and Sophie Innes, 8.
Meghan Cheung, aged seven (left) and Sophie Innes aged eight.
A family kicking a ball around
A family making use of the grassy area in the park.
Picture of (L-R) Callum, 3, with mum Emma Sharples.
Callum aged three with mum Emma Sharples holding a barn owl.
WrestleZone Scotland contest
There were some dramatic moments from WrestleZone Scotland contestants.
Violinists playing
The Newtonhill Pipe Band, Aberdeen Cheer & Dance, Pam Dignan’s Country Dancing and singer songwriter Ellen Fairbairn performed at the event.
2 Wit 2 Woo were offering visitors the chance to interact with their owls.
2 Wit 2 Woo were offering visitors the chance to interact with their owls.
The inflatables were a popular attraction with a lot of kids.
The inflatables were a popular attraction with a lot of kids.
The model boat club’s Open Day at the lower pond within the park which will include a model boat display.
The Model Boat Club’s Open Day was also held at the park.
Model boats
The model boat club open day was held at the lower pond within the park .
Model Boat
There were a large variety of vessels on display.
Model boats
Many turned out to display their model boats.
Family at the park.
It appears the event was treated to another “lucky” year of sunshine.

