Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concern grows for ‘confused’ pensioner missing from Fraserburgh

Police ask anyone who has seen William Skakle to get in touch.

By Louise Glen
Pensioner William Skakle has been missing from Fraserburgh since Saurday. Police issued a new image of the last time he was seen.
William Skakle has been missing from Fraserburgh since Saurday. Image: Police Scotland.

An urgent call has been made for anyone who has seen a missing pensioner from Fraserburgh to get in touch.

Police made the call late last night issuing a new photograph of William Skakle.

Coastguard teams from Fraserburgh joined the search on Sunday, and it is expected that the volunteers will be called out again today.

Officers said concerns were growing for the 74-year-old who has been missing since 9pm on Saturday August 19.

A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal for information to help trace 74-year-old William Skakle, who has been reported missing from Fraserburgh.

“William was last seen in the Gallowhill Terrace area of the town, as pictured in this newly released image.”

Missing person William Skakle
William Skakle was last seen on Saturday August 19. Image: Police/ DC Thomson.

Mr Skakie is described as of medium build and around 5ft 3ins, clean-shaven, and has balding, grey hair. When last seen he was wearing black trousers, a black jumper and trainers. He sometimes wears glasses.

Missing pensioner from Fraserburgh

Inspector Nicholas Searle said: “Concerns are growing for William’s welfare. He can get confused and it is important we find him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe and well.

“I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1597 of Sunday 20 August.

 

 

