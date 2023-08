Shetland Coastguard was called after a diver got into trouble near Kirkwall.

Reports of a diver suffering from decompression sickness were made to Shetland Coastguard at around 6.05pm today.

The casualty fell ill after diving from a dive vessel near east of Deerness.

Kirkwall CRT and lifeboat arrived on scene at 7pm and transported the diver back to shore.

The casualty was placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.