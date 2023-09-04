Hundreds of Aberdeen-based jobs secured by £260 million-worth of new work for Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of Aberdeen-based jobs secured by £260 million-worth of new work for Wood

Enmergy service giant announces huge partnership deal with Harbour Energy

By Keith Findlay
Harbour Energy's Judy platform in the UK North Sea.
Harbour Energy's Judy platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Wood

Shares in Aberdeen engineering and consultancy services group Wood sprinted ahead nearly 3% earlier today after it announced a £260 million-plus deal for work in the UK North Sea.

Wood said the “master services agreement” (MSA) and associated contracts for Harbour Energy, the region’s biggest oil and gas producer, would help to support hundreds of jobs in Aberdeen and offshore.

And it expects them to pave the way for more jobs in 2024.

‘Critical assets’

Wood said it will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including digital and decarbonisation solutions, for “a number of Harbour’s offshore assets critical to UK energy security”.

The partnership will run for an initial term of five years, with five one-year extension options also covering Harbour-operated assets including its J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) North Sea production hubs.

Wood says new partnership with Harbour will deliver energy mix the UK ‘needs’

Steve Nicol, executive president of operations, Wood, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected and trusted by Harbour Energy to partner with them across their North Sea assets. We share a commitment to ensuring safe, reliable and sustainable energy production.”

Wood’sdigital technology and “world-leading” engineering, operations and decarbonisation expertise will help Harbour maximise its investment and “ensure the UK continues to have the energy mix it needs”, Mr Nicol added.

Steve Nicol, Wood's executive president of operations.
Steve Nicol, Wood’s executive president of operations. Image: Wood

He continued: “We have worked on North Sea assets for more than 50 years and excel in designing and managing the complexity of energy infrastructure, while at the same time seeking to minimise associated emissions.

“This new agreement and new contracts are testament to Wood’s role as a trusted technical partner to the energy companies of the future, where our priority is to help our clients deliver the energy the world needs and be able to transition to a low carbon future.”

Audrey Stewart, vice-president, supply chain, Harbour, hailed the MSA and associated contracts with Wood as “an important step forward in establishing our suite of long-term strategic partnerships across our North Sea assets”

Wood supplies consulting, projects and operations expertise in 60 countries, employing more than 35,000 people globally. About 4,500 of the total work in or from Aberdeen.

£4.6bn order book

Revenue surged nearly 4% to more than £4.4 billion last year as London-listed Wood tackled previous underperformance issues “head-on ” and launched “a new chapter for the group”. Sales during the first half of 2023 were up 18% year-on-year, at £2.2bn.

As of June 30, Wood’s order book was worth about £4.6bn – up 3% from last year on a constant currency basis.

Shares in the firm jumped 2.6% in early trading, to £1.59. They are currently worth 156.61p, 1.61p more than at Friday’s close.

