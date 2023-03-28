Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise

Company's latest results show wider losses but increased revenue, orders and headcount

"We continue to get contract extensions and renewals in the area" - Ken Gilmartin, CEO, Wood. Image: Wood
By Keith Findlay

The UK North Sea remains a key part of the business of global engineering and consultancy services giant Wood, its boss said today.

Ken Gilmartin, who took over as chief executive from Robin Watson last year, said the region continued to deliver a pipeline of work for the Aberdeen-based, FTSE 250 group.

What is really good about the North Sea is we are able to use the expertise here, developed over decades of oil and gas, in many other geographies around the world.”

Ken Gilmartin, CEO, Wood

The controversial energy profits levy, or windfall tax, has upset Britain’s offshore energy industry and sparked widespread fears of sweeping job cuts and an exodus of capital.

But the UK North Sea is still generating good business for Wood and Mr Gilmartin insisted its global reputation for developing energy industry skills is as strong as ever.

“We continue to get contract extensions and renewals in the area,” he said, adding: “It’s really important for us from a foundational perspective.

“What is really good about the North Sea is we are able to use the expertise here, developed over decades of oil and gas, in many other geographies around the world.”

Takeover target

Wood’s CEO was speaking soon after the company – now in the midst of a potential takeover – posted annual figures showing a jump in sales, forward orders and headcount.

Striping out the impact of changing currency exchange rates, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation came in flat, at £321.3 million, for 2022.

But this was at the top end of guidance signalled by the company in January.

Pre-tax losses of £564m

Wood had flagged a writedown of £439.7m – triggered by the disposal of its former built environment consulting business and other factors,  in the same January trading update.

This left the company nursing pre-tax losses of £564m from continuing operations last year, compared with a trading shortfall of £139.7m in 2021.

But revenue surged nearly 4% to more than £4.4 billion as Wood tackled previous underperformance issues “head-on ” and launched “a new chapter for the group”.

Past pipe-laying activity in the North Sea. Image Wood.

“We have instilled a structure and discipline into the business which will mitigate against future issues and allow us to grow from these strong foundations,” the company said.

About 13.4% of the group’s 2022 revenue was generated in the UK.

Global headcount rose 8% to 35,573, with about 4,500 of the total working in or from Aberdeen.

Wood highlighted an order book now worth £4.9bn, up 4.2% year-on-year, while it also revealed it slashed net debt by 60.4% to £598m during the 12 months to December 31.

Mr Gilmartin said the company had completed a “transformational” year which gave it confidence and financial strength to take advantage of growth markets.

Almost all parts of the group made progress last year, Wood’s CEO said, adding the “process” for dealing with some remaining underperforming bits was ongoing.

Wood recently sold offshore labour supply operations in the Gulf of Mexico for £13.8m, further aligning its portfolio on “our focus markets”.

The company is “considering options” in respect of its remaining underperforming businesses.

Suitor offering £2.37 per share

It revealed in late February it had received three “unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals” from Apollo Global Management, which is based in the US.

This was followed by a fourth unsolicited approach on March 7.

Worth £2.37 a share, the latest proposal gave the firm a valuation of roughly £1.5 billion.

The shares were down nearly 6% at 191.6p at today’s market close.

Offer deadline expires April 19

As in the previous approaches, Wood said its suitor continued to undervalue the business.

The company recently requested and was given an extension to the deadline for a formal offer to be made under City “put up or shut up” rules. Apollo now has until 5pm on April 19 to make a firm offer – or walk away.

‘Reasonable progress’

Stuart Lamont, Aberdeen-based investment manager at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Wood has continued on its transformation programme and looks to be making reasonable progress – particularly on debt, which is down significantly on previous levels.

“While today’s results show the company still has some work ahead of it, they also underline why potential suitors can see value in the business.”

