Car engulfed by flames on busy Aberdeen road

A vehicle has been engulfed by flames on the A93 North Deeside Road in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on the route between Aberdeen and Banchory – outside of the old TSB Bank – with emergency services attending the incident.

Pictures shared online show flames and smoke coming from the engine of a black Ford Kuga, with the whole front of it being destroyed by the blaze.

The fire service confirmed that they got the call about the incident at 12.12pm and sent one appliance from Aberdeen Central Fire to the scene.

The police were also there to assist. with the fire service leaving the location at 12.56pm.

The driver of the vehicle, as well as its passengers, managed to get out safely.