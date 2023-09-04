Car engulfed by flames on busy Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car engulfed by flames on busy Aberdeen road

It happened this afternoon in the Peterculter area of the city.

By Chris Cromar
Burnt out Ford Kuga.
The vehicle was badly damaged by the fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A vehicle has been engulfed by flames on the A93 North Deeside Road in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on the route between Aberdeen and Banchory – outside of the old TSB Bank – with emergency services attending the incident.

Burnt out Ford Kuga.
The car is unsalvageable. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Pictures shared online show flames and smoke coming from the engine of a black Ford Kuga, with the whole front of it being destroyed by the blaze.

Inside of burnt out Ford Kuga.
The inside was also badly damaged. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The fire service confirmed that they got the call about the incident at 12.12pm and sent one appliance from Aberdeen Central Fire to the scene.

Back of Ford Kuga with fire damage.
The back of the Ford Kuga did not go on fire. Image: Annette Cameron/DC Thomson.

The police were also there to assist. with the fire service leaving the location at 12.56pm.

The driver of the vehicle, as well as its passengers, managed to get out safely.

