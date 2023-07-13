Wood’s boss on North Sea strikes, going green and the firm’s ‘winning’ strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood’s boss on North Sea strikes, going green and the firm’s ‘winning’ strategy

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin says the Aberdeen company is on track for mid to high single-digit full-year earnings growth.

By Keith Findlay
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

The boss of engineering and consultancy services giant Wood has said there is “positive momentum” for an end to strikes that have disrupted oil and gas operations in the North Sea this year.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of Aberdeen-based Wood, highlighted ongoing “dialogue” between workers, their union representatives and offshore contractors.

He added: “I think what’s important has been the dialogue… the continued kind of conversations we are having… that our clients are having, that the unions are having as well.

“We’re starting to see some of them resolve… and there’s positive momentum.

“We are starting to get some agreements over the line.”

A wave of strikes, some involving employees of Wood, has hit the North Sea this year.

Wood’s first half revenue up 18%, earnings higher by 10%

Mr Gilmartin was speaking shortly after Wood updated the market on its first half trading performance.

He told The Press and Journal the company was hitting targets and meeting its commitments on every level.

Wood’s 18% jump in revenue and 10% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) – both year-on-year and on a constant currency basis – to about £2.2 billion and £149.3 million respectively, are the the result of a “winning” strategy, he said.

We’re in the right markets in the right way at the right time.”

Ken Gilmartin, CEO, Wood.

Headcount across Wood’s global operations is up 5% year-on-year, to around 35,600.

The Aberdeen workforce has increased by 2.5% over the past year, from 1,414 to 1,450.

“We’re growing, we’re winning,” Mr Gilmartin said, adding: “These results show the centre strategy is working. We’re in the right markets in the right way at the right time.

“The other bit that’s really important in our story is that we’re going to be generating cash in the second half of this year. That’s a great data point for us to really continue to grow on.”

Wood operations at St Fergus, near Peterhead.
Wood operations at St Fergus, near Peterhead. Image: Wood

Wood’s CEO was unfazed by the company’s net debt rising to nearly £500m, as of the end of June, from about £300m at the end of last year.

This was partly due to a large tax liability from the £1.37bn sale of the group’s built environment consultancy arm last year, he said, adding the increase was “anticipated”.

Mr Gilmartin continued: “As we move into the second half of the year and start to see positive free cash flow, then you will also start to see… that net debt figure coming down.”

£38m contract in US life sciences sector among Wood’s first deals

Big deals for the firm during the first half of 2023 include a £190m-plus contract extension with a “major” energy producer in south-east Asia for
operations and brownfield engineering services.

Wood also highlighted a large minerals contract in Europe and a £38m engineering services deal in the US life sciences industry, with global pharmaceuticals giant GSK.

Mr Gilmartin said more than one-third of Wood’s bidding pipeline involved “sustainable solutions”, highlighting the growing appeal of green projects for the firm.

A Wood employee at St Fergus, near Peterhead.
A Wood employee at St Fergus, near Peterhead. Image: Wood

Wood has faced criticism from climate campaigners in recent months over the pace of its transition from projects supporting oil and gas extraction into greener activities.

Extinction Rebellion activists protested outside Wood’s offices in Aberdeen and Staines.

They were particularly incensed over a “green future loan” – worth £430m – that was awarded to the company under the UK Export Finance “guarantee”, aimed at helping exporters through the “energy transition” and creating green jobs around Britain.

Much of the cash has been repaid but the Guardian newspaper recently claimed Wood’s oil and gas business had grown, with work in renewables reducing, since the 2021 loan.

What did Mr Gilmartin have to say about the firm’s green credentials?

Mr Gilmartin told the P&J the built environment consultancy sale to WSP Global prompted a review of a climate change transition plan the company signed up for.

“That’s where we are at the moment”, he said, adding the London-listed firm had “executed on” everything that was agreed under the original climate transition plan.

As of June 30, Wood’s order book was worth about £4.6bn – up 3% from last year on a constant currency basis.

Shares in Wood rose slightly after it also said full-year trading is likely to be in line with  its medium-term financial target of mid to high single-digit growth in adjusted Ebitda.

