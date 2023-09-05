North-east dad rushes home from offshore to claim colossal Bounty Competitions prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east dad rushes home from offshore to claim colossal Bounty Competitions prize

Scott Black won a house in Ellon, a VW car and £10,000 cash after paying a total of £9.98 to enter the competition.

By Ellie Milne
Scott Black won a house in Ellon from Bounty Competitions
Scott Black and his son Chester outside their new home, alongside Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions, Kim Bennett and Anne McRobbie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scott Black dropped everything to rush back to the north-east when he discovered he had won a life-changing prize worth £180,000.

The 33-year-old was working offshore during one of the latest Bounty Competitions prize draws and was shocked to hear his own name announced.

He had put in two entries, spending a total of £9.98, for the chance to completely change his life and that of his five-year-old son, Chester.

Despite being scheduled to work on the rig for another few weeks, Mr Black was able to fly home straight away to claim the colossal prize – including a house, a £38,000 VW Tiguan R+ and £10,000 in cash.

On Monday evening, he could not contain his happiness as he drove his new car up to the Ellon property he will soon call home.

Joined by his son, partner Kim Bennett and mum Anne McRobbie, Mr Black was greeted by applause and a bottle of champagne before stepping through a balloon arch to see inside the house for the first time.

Scott Black with his son Chester and partner Kim Bennett outside his new home in Ellon
Scott Black with his son Chester and partner Kim Bennett outside his new home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

House, car and cash from Bounty Competitions

After years of entering Bounty Competitions, Mr Black’s lucky moment came last week while he was busy working offshore.

“I was just outside one of the guy’s workshops then went out to do a job and he started screaming at me saying my name had come up,” he said.

“He said the colour just drained from my face straight away. I was shaking.

“I was overwhelmed for the first few days and then it started hitting me in dribs and drabs how big this is. It’s life-changing.

“On the list of life goals I had, this has let me tick two big things off. And, the best part is what it has done for my son.”

The dad-of-one also picked four charities, Beatson Cancer Charity, British Heart Foundation, Marfan Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, to receive a share of a £10,000 donation.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions presented Scott Black with the keys to his new home on Monday. He's pictured with his mum, Anne McRobbie, partner, Kim Bennett, and son, Chester
Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions presented Scott Black with the keys to his new home on Monday. He’s pictured with his mum, Anne McRobbie, partner, Kim Bennett, and son, Chester. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘One ticket to change a life’

Since its launch in April 2020, Bounty Competitions have given out amazing prizes, including holiday homes and fancy cars, and donated thousands of pounds to charity.

Husband-and-wife duo, Calvin and Leanne Davidson, are committed to helping even more people moving forward, especially those in the local community.

She said: “We’re over the moon for Scott and his family and so excited to see them moving into the home. This is the first competition we’ve done with a car as well, it’s a set-for-life package.

“At that age to have no mortgage and a car with no finance – it’s unbelievable.”

And, the couple have no plans to scale back Bounty Competitions any time soon.

“We’re excited for the next house competition, we’ll definitely be doing more in the area,” she added.

“We’ll always keep the odds fair and we’ll never go above £9.99 for an entry. It just takes that one ticket to change a life.”

