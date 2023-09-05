North-east dad rushes home from offshore to claim colossal Bounty Competitions prize

Scott Black dropped everything to rush back to the north-east when he discovered he had won a life-changing prize worth £180,000.

The 33-year-old was working offshore during one of the latest Bounty Competitions prize draws and was shocked to hear his own name announced.

He had put in two entries, spending a total of £9.98, for the chance to completely change his life and that of his five-year-old son, Chester.

Despite being scheduled to work on the rig for another few weeks, Mr Black was able to fly home straight away to claim the colossal prize – including a house, a £38,000 VW Tiguan R+ and £10,000 in cash.

On Monday evening, he could not contain his happiness as he drove his new car up to the Ellon property he will soon call home.

Joined by his son, partner Kim Bennett and mum Anne McRobbie, Mr Black was greeted by applause and a bottle of champagne before stepping through a balloon arch to see inside the house for the first time.

House, car and cash from Bounty Competitions

After years of entering Bounty Competitions, Mr Black’s lucky moment came last week while he was busy working offshore.

“I was just outside one of the guy’s workshops then went out to do a job and he started screaming at me saying my name had come up,” he said.

“He said the colour just drained from my face straight away. I was shaking.

“I was overwhelmed for the first few days and then it started hitting me in dribs and drabs how big this is. It’s life-changing.

“On the list of life goals I had, this has let me tick two big things off. And, the best part is what it has done for my son.”

The dad-of-one also picked four charities, Beatson Cancer Charity, British Heart Foundation, Marfan Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, to receive a share of a £10,000 donation.

‘One ticket to change a life’

Since its launch in April 2020, Bounty Competitions have given out amazing prizes, including holiday homes and fancy cars, and donated thousands of pounds to charity.

Husband-and-wife duo, Calvin and Leanne Davidson, are committed to helping even more people moving forward, especially those in the local community.

She said: “We’re over the moon for Scott and his family and so excited to see them moving into the home. This is the first competition we’ve done with a car as well, it’s a set-for-life package.

“At that age to have no mortgage and a car with no finance – it’s unbelievable.”

And, the couple have no plans to scale back Bounty Competitions any time soon.

“We’re excited for the next house competition, we’ll definitely be doing more in the area,” she added.

“We’ll always keep the odds fair and we’ll never go above £9.99 for an entry. It just takes that one ticket to change a life.”