Business with a big heart: Bounty Competitions Ltd gives back

The prize draw business, Bounty Competitions Ltd has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to worthy causes and gives opportunities for its winners to help out too.

Since its launch in April 2020, Bounty Competitions has been known for giving away amazing prizes like holiday homes and fancy cars to lucky raffle ticket holders. But it has also built a reputation for helping those in need.

In fact, on the company’s website, one of the most frequently asked questions is ‘do you accept charity donations?’

While Bounty Competitions does not, the prize draw business does give them away. One of the owners, Calvin Davidson says: “We get a lot of requests. We’re reading through emails. I would love to help them all. If I could, I would. If I were to donate to all of them, we wouldn’t have any money left in the bank unfortunately. But we’ll donate some money to the ones that mean the most to us.”

Bounty Competitions Ltd focuses on suicide prevention

The cause that’s closest to Calvin’s heart is preventing suicide after his brother took his own life years ago. He has raised money for suicide prevention group Papyrus, by taking part in a charity boxing match. He shares: “In (my brother’s) memory, I actually had his name on the back of my vest while I was fighting.”

Now, Calvin and Bounty Competitions are helping Danny Thain, the founder and director of The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSPP), to build the first ever mental health rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire. Calvin says: “I wish there was something like that that (my brother) could have gone to. Or I wish he’d spoken with us before he’d done what he’d done.”

Bounty Competitions hopes to raise between £30-50,000 by holding a one-day music festival called ‘Bounty Fest for TWSPP’ on July 22 in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, where Calvin and his family are based.

Calvin’s wife, Leanne, has also helped charities, even before they launched their company three years ago. She says: “I raised money for the British Lung Foundation because I lost my dad to pulmonary fibrosis.”

Bounty Competitions Ltd donates nearly £320,000 to charities

Together, the couple has donated a total of nearly £320,000 to good causes and charities since starting their business. Most of the money has gone to organisations like Abernecessities (a baby bank), Archie Foundation (which supports sick children and bereaved families), and Charlie House (which helps children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions).

The husband-and-wife duo also help out through their raffles at Bounty Competitions. Leanne shares: “When we do a house competition, we will give the winner the option to choose which charity they want to donate £10,000 to from that competition. And we’ve had a lot of people donate to charities focusing on dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.”

They also like doing a trolley dash at Christmas, often working with Strachans in Inverurie, a local independent toy shop, instead of a big chain. They fill trolleys and then take them down to a children’s hospital to give gifts to kids who may not have received any otherwise.

Bounty Competitions Ltd makes a difference in people’s lives

For Calvin, making a difference in someone’s life is special. He recalls a time when they sponsored a guide dog. “We love dogs; we’ve got two dogs of our own and two cats. We’ve watched (the guide dog) grow up. He’s called Bounty. He’s passed his training.

“Just watching this little puppy grow into this amazing guide dog just makes us really happy because now we know that we’ve completely changed somebody’s life by giving them some independence with a guide dog.”

Leanne shares another story that has touched her personally. “We donated £500 to a family who had a son who’s got special needs. He needed a trike to get him out and active. He couldn’t go on a normal bike. We got to go there when the trike was delivered and saw him getting on his trike. That stood out for me because it was a family that couldn’t afford to do that for their son.”

With a successful business, Calvin and Leanne vow to help even more people, especially those within their local community. Calvin says: “We like to give back and make big donations to people who really need it. It’s our big thank you to everybody who takes part in our competitions and keeps our business going. Through our business thriving, we want the community to thrive as well.”

