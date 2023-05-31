Business with a big heart: Bounty Competitions Ltd gives back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business with a big heart: Bounty Competitions Ltd gives back

Find out where this prize draw business is putting hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In partnership with Bounty Competitions Ltd
The prize draw business, Bounty Competitions Ltd has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to worthy causes and gives opportunities for its winners to help out too.

Since its launch in April 2020, Bounty Competitions has been known for giving away amazing prizes like holiday homes and fancy cars to lucky raffle ticket holders. But it has also built a reputation for helping those in need.

In fact, on the company’s website, one of the most frequently asked questions is ‘do you accept charity donations?’

While Bounty Competitions does not, the prize draw business does give them away. One of the owners, Calvin Davidson says: “We get a lot of requests. We’re reading through emails. I would love to help them all. If I could, I would. If I were to donate to all of them, we wouldn’t have any money left in the bank unfortunately. But we’ll donate some money to the ones that mean the most to us.”

Bounty Competitions Ltd focuses on suicide prevention

The cause that’s closest to Calvin’s heart is preventing suicide after his brother took his own life years ago. He has raised money for suicide prevention group Papyrus, by taking part in a charity boxing match. He shares: “In (my brother’s) memory, I actually had his name on the back of my vest while I was fighting.”

Now, Calvin and Bounty Competitions are helping Danny Thain, the founder and director of The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSPP), to build the first ever mental health rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire. Calvin says: “I wish there was something like that that (my brother) could have gone to. Or I wish he’d spoken with us before he’d done what he’d done.”

Bounty Competitions hopes to raise between £30-50,000 by holding a one-day music festival called ‘Bounty Fest for TWSPP’ on July 22 in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, where Calvin and his family are based.

Calvin’s wife, Leanne, has also helped charities, even before they launched their company three years ago. She says: “I raised money for the British Lung Foundation because I lost my dad to pulmonary fibrosis.”

Bounty Competitions Ltd donates nearly £320,000 to charities

Together, the couple has donated a total of nearly £320,000 to good causes and charities since starting their business. Most of the money has gone to organisations like Abernecessities (a baby bank), Archie Foundation (which supports sick children and bereaved families), and Charlie House (which helps children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions).

The husband-and-wife duo also help out through their raffles at Bounty Competitions. Leanne shares: “When we do a house competition, we will give the winner the option to choose which charity they want to donate £10,000 to from that competition. And we’ve had a lot of people donate to charities focusing on dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.”

They also like doing a trolley dash at Christmas, often working with Strachans in Inverurie, a local independent toy shop, instead of a big chain. They fill trolleys and then take them down to a children’s hospital to give gifts to kids who may not have received any otherwise.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson like doing a trolley dash to spread some holiday cheer at Christmas.

Bounty Competitions Ltd makes a difference in people’s lives

For Calvin, making a difference in someone’s life is special. He recalls a time when they sponsored a guide dog. “We love dogs; we’ve got two dogs of our own and two cats. We’ve watched (the guide dog) grow up. He’s called Bounty. He’s passed his training.

“Just watching this little puppy grow into this amazing guide dog just makes us really happy because now we know that we’ve completely changed somebody’s life by giving them some independence with a guide dog.”

Leanne and Calvin Davidson with the guide dog they sponsored, Bounty.

Leanne shares another story that has touched her personally. “We donated £500 to a family who had a son who’s got special needs. He needed a trike to get him out and active. He couldn’t go on a normal bike. We got to go there when the trike was delivered and saw him getting on his trike. That stood out for me because it was a family that couldn’t afford to do that for their son.”

With a successful business, Calvin and Leanne vow to help even more people, especially those within their local community. Calvin says: “We like to give back and make big donations to people who really need it. It’s our big thank you to everybody who takes part in our competitions and keeps our business going. Through our business thriving, we want the community to thrive as well.”

Check out Bounty Competitions’ website for more about their charity work.

