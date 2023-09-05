Aberdeen school pupils urged to share ideas for future of Union Street

An Aberdeen-based charity is urging school pupils to share their ideas on how to improve Union Street.

TechFest has partnered with campaign group Our Union Street and global energy firm, Bluewater, so young people can help influence the future of their city.

Pupils in S3 to S6 will be able to enter TechFest’s Blueprint Challenge: A Future High Street to share their ideas on how to bring energy, technology and nature together to help the community grow.

The overall goal is to create a modern and progressive high street that is not just about retail.

Derrick Thomson, one of the leaders on the Our Union Street project, said: “This is such a great opportunity for our future generation to get involved and have their say at a critical time for our high street.

“I am so looking forward to being a part of this exercise and listening intently to all the great ideas that I’m sure will come forward.”

‘Delivering innovative ideas’

TechFest has already engaged with the council’s education team and is urging teachers and education staff across Aberdeen to register their teams via the TechFest website.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, added: “In the past decade there have been continued discussions, debates and reports on how to transform our high streets and make them fit for the future but despite various thought-provoking think tanks and reports, sadly we have seen little to no action.

“The Scottish high street is in crisis, and we need urgent action to save them, that is why the TechFest Blueprint Challenge is a huge opportunity to champion the youth voice and help transform how we use our high streets.

“Young people have a different perspective, and we see them delivering innovative ideas that are creative, thoughtful, full of insight and often surprising.”

Schools must register their teams by September 11. The project begins on September 12 ahead of a presentation day in December.