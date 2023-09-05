Aberdeen school pupils urged to share ideas for future of Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen school pupils urged to share ideas for future of Union Street

TechFest has partnered with Our Union Street to launch a nationwide competition.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen pupils in S3 to S6 are being encouraged to share their views about the future of Aberdeen. Image: TechFest.

An Aberdeen-based charity is urging school pupils to share their ideas on how to improve Union Street.

TechFest has partnered with campaign group Our Union Street and global energy firm, Bluewater, so young people can help influence the future of their city.

Pupils in S3 to S6 will be able to enter TechFest’s Blueprint Challenge: A Future High Street to share their ideas on how to bring energy, technology and nature together to help the community grow.

The overall goal is to create a modern and progressive high street that is not just about retail.

Derrick Thomson, one of the leaders on the Our Union Street project, said: “This is such a great opportunity for our future generation to get involved and have their say at a critical time for our high street.

“I am so looking forward to being a part of this exercise and listening intently to all the great ideas that I’m sure will come forward.”

‘Delivering innovative ideas’

Sarah Chew is the managing director of TechFest. Image: TechFest.

TechFest has already engaged with the council’s education team and is urging teachers and education staff across Aberdeen to register their teams via the TechFest website.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, added: “In the past decade there have been continued discussions, debates and reports on how to transform our high streets and make them fit for the future but despite various thought-provoking think tanks and reports, sadly we have seen little to no action.

“The Scottish high street is in crisis, and we need urgent action to save them, that is why the TechFest Blueprint Challenge is a huge opportunity to champion the youth voice and help transform how we use our high streets.

“Young people have a different perspective, and we see them delivering innovative ideas that are creative, thoughtful, full of insight and often surprising.”

Schools must register their teams by September 11. The project begins on September 12 ahead of a presentation day in December.

