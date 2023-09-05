Fire crews tackle blaze at Bennachie through the night

Fire crews have been tackling a forest fire at Bennachie through the night.

Crews were initially scrambled to the scene shortly after 8pm last night, but have returned to tackle the blaze.

Two appliances from Insch and Inverurie were sent back to the mountain for a third time at around 5.20am.

Both remain at the scene as they continue to battle the blaze with fire beaters.

Fire crews return to scene less than 12 hours later

Two appliances from Insch and Inverurie, along with the forestry unit from Altens attended the scene shortly after the fire broke out yesterday evening.

Emergency services initially left the scene at around 10.45pm last night, but have been called back twice during the night.

Fire crews returned just a few hours later at 1.28am but left again at around 3am.

Only to be called back at around 5.20am, where they remain at the scene.

It is not yet known what started the blaze.

More as we get it.