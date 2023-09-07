Traffic at standstill on A90 following two-vehicle crash near Tipperty junction

A section of a busy north-east road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The northbound lanes of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road were closed south of Ellon just before 11am.

It is understood the collision took place near the Tipperty junction.

Police have confirmed that recovery of the vehicles has been arranged.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Traffic Scotland is reporting restrictions between the B9000 Tipperty junction and the Ellon roundabout.

Lane two has since been reopened.

Traffic was at a standstill in the area with motorists advised to use an alternative route if possible.

❗ NEW ⌚ 11:00 🛣️ #A90 Tipperty ⛔ The road is currently closed Northbound due to a collision. 🚔 Police are in attendance. ℹ️ Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time. 🔗 Plan your journey using our Route Checker: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY pic.twitter.com/ykbu0tDcFe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 7, 2023

More to follow.