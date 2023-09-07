Banff man jailed after refusing to accept guilt over ‘appalling’ campaign of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff man jailed after refusing to accept guilt over ‘appalling’ campaign of domestic abuse

George Reid wouldn't cooperate with court-ordered reports and claimed the abuse wasn't "one-sided".

By Joanne Warnock
Banff domestic abuser George Reid. Image: Facebook
Banff domestic abuser George Reid. Image: Facebook

A Banff man has been jailed for five months after failing to acknowledge he had abused his wife over a two-year period.

George Reid, 58, had previously admitted attacking his wife and appeared at Banff Sheriff Court for sentencing.

However, defence counsel Stuart Beveridge told the court that Reid had “felt unable” to cooperate with a background report and said his marriage had been “clearly difficult over the years” and he did not fully accept the issues had been “one-sided”.

Reid admitted to – on more than one occasion – seizing his wife by the neck, threatening violence, repeatedly punching her and pushing her causing her to fall down some steps.

The incidents all occurred between April 1 2019 and March 22 2022, at Reid’s home address on Alberta Place, Banff.

Wife was ‘terrified’ of husband

The court heard the couple, who have three children together, were married in 1988 but separated in 1995, establishing two households.

Fiscal despite Alan Townsend told the court that the relationship had continued, but Mrs Reid had felt “terrified” of her husband.

She was unable to visit her family or friends and often said “all hell would break loose” if she did not do as her husband said.

Mr Townsend said on one occasion Reid had become angry because his “tea was not being cooked” resulting in him grabbing his wife by the neck and pinning her against a wall.

He told the court that Reid would often berate his wife and bring up a night out with another man from 20 years prior.

He would shout and swear at her calling her a liar, retard and a f***ing c***, the court heard.

‘When I look at you, I just want to punch your face in’

Mr Townsend said Mrs Reid lived in a state of fear, which came to a “boiling point” on March 22, 2022.

Reid had been “on edge”, the court was told, and was in an “angry and aggressive” mood.

He once again became violent and accused his partner of having an affair and called her a “lying whore”, adding: “When I look at you, I just want to punch your face in” and “Sometimes I just want to kill you”.

Mrs Reid phoned the police after her son, who was also in the house, intervened.

Defence counsel, Stuart Beveridge said Mrs Reid was “not trapped” in her situation as she had her own house to go to, but “she chose to stay”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald sentenced Reid to 163 days in prison and described his “sustained” actions towards his wife as “quite appalling”.

He said: “The alternative to custody would have been if you were willing to attend the Caledonian Program, but it is quite clear you will not cooperate with the social work department.”

Reid was also given a non-harassment order and told not to contact his wife for five years.

