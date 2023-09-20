St Peters RC School could be spared closure amid rethink on moving pupils to Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

St Peters RC School could be spared closure amid rethink on moving pupils to Tillydrone

Pupils could be split between the Dunbar Street establishment and the building next door instead.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are currently located in Old Aberdeen House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are currently located in Old Aberdeen House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s St Peter’s RC School could be given a reprieve as the council rethinks plans to shut it down and relocate pupils to Tillydrone.

The building had been due to shut, with children relocating to the Riverbank School on Dill Road, instead.

This would happen after pupils from there decant to a replacement Riverbank School currently under construction.

But now, education bosses are considering a rethink.

They’re instead weighing up refurbishing the historic Old Aberdeen House next door, and using it as extra classrooms.

At the moment, some of St Peters’ classrooms are located on its first floor.

This new proposal would allow the school to remain on its current site, meaning the existing Riverbank facility would lie empty.

St Peter’s RC Primary School on Dunbar Street. Image: DC Thomson

The opportunity arose after the Aberdeen Scientific Services Laboratory moved from the Dunbar Street building last year, freeing up more space.

Councillors have now agreed to launch a feasibility study to see if Old Aberdeen House would be able to host pupils in the future.

What is Old Aberdeen House?

St Peter’s provides denominational primary education for children in the north of the city as well as some parts of Aberdeenshire.

It dates back to 1833 but has only been in its current base since 1983.

Some of the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire archives are currently located a few yards away in Old Aberdeen House.

The Dunbar Street facility holds a vast number of historical documents dating as far back as the 12th Century.

It holds everything from minutes, registers, accounts and maps from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Site plan of the proposed changes to Old Aberdeen House. Image: Aberdeen City Council

If the council agrees to move forward with the plan to move St Peter’s, the archives would need to relocate to a new site.

Long-awaited update for Aberdeen school

St Peter’s is the only primary school in the city to have a “poor” rating for its current condition.

Plans to improve the situation there were originally looked at back in 2017.

A move into Old Aberdeen House was considered at the time but eventually ruled out as the facility was fully occupied.

Two years later, the local authority agreed to relocate St Peter’s to the current Riverbank School building.

St Peter’s pupils were expected to move to Riverbank School on Dill Road – but that may not happen under new plans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But, the move would only be possible once the new replacement Tillydrone school has opened – currently on target for summer 2024.

Chief officer Stephen Booth explained that if the move to Old Aberdeen House is chosen as the preferred option, St Peter’s pupils would move to the existing Riverbank School while the refurbishment work is underway.

They would then move back to their upgraded site which will be kitted out to be more environmentally friendly.

What changes would be made to Old Aberdeen House?

Under the new proposal, a new two-storey wing would be built to the back of the refurbished Old Aberdeen House.

The site would also have an outdoor dining space and room for a potential community garden or multi-use game area.

Ground floor plans show what the refurbished Old Aberdeen House could look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Classrooms would be located on both floors of the building, while the new extension would have a dining room as well as a games hall with changing facilities.

The granite building was put forward as an option as officers said it could be retrofitted to meet current standards.

Mr Booth described the existing Riverbank School as a “hodgepodge of different buildings over different times”.

The first floor of Old Aberdeen House could hold eight classrooms. Image: Aberdeen City Council

He explained it would be cheaper to convert the Dunbar Street site and it would also be easier to meet environmental standards.

An updated business case for the project, including feedback from the study, will go before the committee in November.

Building work to restart on Riverbank School in Tillydrone – as parent council slams local authority for ‘huge rigmarole’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties reveals profits plunge
The new bandstand in Drummers Corner, Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council slammed for Drummers Corner 'failing' as costs of Peterhead project soar to almost…
Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes Macintosh, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, admitted a charge of assault at a property in Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Trio in dock over vicious early morning 'truncheon-style' torch attack
Gothenburg Great hare outside Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen
Meet the Aberdeen-mad grandad who bought the Gothenburg Great hare for £15k - and…
Edwin Murray, 72, enjoyed a day out with bikers across Aberdeen after a plea on social media.
Aberdeen care home resident, 72, ticks off bucket-list 'last ride' after hundreds of bikers…
Busted holding a bottle of Irn Bru
Busted share behind-the-scenes antics after P&J Live debut with Irn Bru and ping pong…
The group from Fraserburgh Academy at Pittodrie stadium
Football daft Fraserburgh youngsters get Pittodrie VIP treatment thanks to literacy efforts
Blue and white Halifax logo in the shape of an X.
Halifax announce closure of only branch in Aberdeen
The scene of an accident near Huntly on the A920.
Aberdeenshire road reopens following accident on A920 near Huntly
Wester Harlaw property from the back.
Ultra-modern energy-efficient six-bedroom Aberdeenshire farmhouse hits the market for £760k

Conversation