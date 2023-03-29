Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024

Work resumes on replacement Tillydrone school after retendering saves public purse £6million

By Calum Petrie
An artist impression of the replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist impression of the replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone is ‘expected to open in summer 2024’ according to Aberdeen City Council.

And the local authority confirmed it had saved the public purse £6million following a retendering process.

The council agreed to retender the project last summer following concerns over increasing construction costs.

Construction on the Tillydrone site was paused in August 2022 after the total project cost increased to £36.2 million – nearly £10 million more than initially budgeted.

But now a new contract has been agreed upon, the local authority has revealed work is now ongoing.

At today’s meeting of the finance and resources committee, convener Alex McLellan confirmed that the “expectation is still summer 2024” for completion.

This would allow pupils to move into the new school in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

‘A hellish nightmare’

Councillor Ross Grant expressed concern over how set in stone summer 2024 was as a completion date for Riverbank School.

“Moving in a few weeks late in September or even October would be a hellish nightmare for the school community,” he said.

Councillor Alex Nicoll said providing such a guarantee would be “bordering on the impossible” given the number of variables, citing snowstorms in May in recent times. “It would be akin to putting a noose around our own neck,” he added.

But Mr Nicoll, and a majority of the committee, expressed optimism over the forecast opening date.

He said the new school being on track to open next summer was “a real good news story.”

‘Tillydrone kids getting the school they deserve’

And education convener Martin Greig said it would provide “the quality of environment that the young people of Tillydrone deserve.”

Mr Greig further noted that the £6m saved following retendering represented “a very significant saving.”

The new Riverbank School is located on the site of the former Tillydrone Infant School and also on part of the former St Machar Primary School site.

It will comprise a three-stream primary school with Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) provision. The project includes a 3G sports pitch as well as outdoor play and learning facilities.

