Meet the Aberdeen-mad grandad who bought the Gothenburg Great hare for £15k – and plans to keep it in his garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the Aberdeen-mad grandad who bought the Gothenburg Great hare for £15k – and plans to keep it in his garden

Jim Geddie was delighted to support Clan's charity auction - and hasn't ruled out the hare's return to Pittodrie.

By Ellie Milne
Gothenburg Great hare outside Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen
The Gothenburg Great hare was outside Pittodrie for the duration of The Big Hop Trail. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Being a lifelong Dons fan is just one of the reasons Jim Geddie donated thousands of pounds to bring home a special sculpture inspired by the club.

The north-east businessman’s £15,000 bid for The Gothenburg Great at The Big Hop Trail auction on Monday night was also a way for him to support local cancer charity Clan and a family friend.

The Aberdeen FC-inspired hare sculpture has been in place outside Pittodrie and viewed by thousands of people.

Headshot of north-east businessman Jim Geddie
Jim Geddie and his wife, Angela Geddie, have donated £15,000 to Clan through its Big Hop Trail auction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Now it has been purchased by Mr Geddie, and his wife, Angela, who run oilfield services firm Apex Tubulars.

Mr Geddie told The P&J he plans to display the sculpture outside his Aberdeenshire home – and didn’t rule out the hare’s return to the Dons stadium.

Gothenburg Great hare sold at auction

The couple were following Monday night’s auction from home and submitted their bid online with the help of their granddaughter, Amari.

The seven-year-old fully embraced the spirit of the auction and kept insisting they push the bid higher.

The Gothenburg Great and Mr Greenglass, designed by Shelagh Swanson, both pulled in the highest bids of the night – raising £15,000 each for the charity.

Their donations helped boost the total raised to an incredible £202,600.

Lesley D McKenzie and her Big Hop Trail sculpture outside Pittodrie
Lesley D. McKenzie designed a sculpture inspired by Aberdeen FC’s victory at Gothenburg in 1983. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “There were three things which made us bid in the auction – the connection with Aberdeen FC, being able to support Clan, and also, supporting our friend, Lesley, who designed the hare.

“Her design and craftmanship is excellent.

“We’re both glad to support Clan as well. Their work and our support has been ongoing for years. It’s a really good local cause.

“That is the main reason for the donation.”

History with Aberdeen FC

Jim Geddie and Russell Anderson holding a trophy at Pittodrie
Jim Geddie, of Apex Tubulars, pictured with former Dons captain Russell Anderson following his testimonial match in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

The striking sculpture was designed by Blackburn-based artist, and friend of the Geddie family, Lesley D McKenzie, who was inspired by her own memories of the Gothenburg victory for the design.

When it is first delivered to its new owners it will be put in pride of place outside their home.

However, the businessman is open to planning a move to a more public location in the future – and has even touted a potential return to Pittodrie so more fans can see the hare in all its glory.

Mr Geddie is a lifelong fan of the Dons and fondly remembers the team taking home the European Cup from Gothenburg in 1983.

His company, Apex Tubulars, was also the Aberdeen FC shirt sponsor for two seasons between 2006 and 2008.

He said the hare sculpture was made even more special when the signatures of four of the Gothenburg Greats were added.

Neil Simpson with the Great Gothenburg hare.
Former Aberdeen FC player Neil Simpson put his name to the hare. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Legends Willie Miller, Neil Simpson, John Hewitt and Jim Leighton added their signatures on Friday ahead of the auction.

“That was a really nice touch,” he added.

Thousands of people took part in the Big Hop Trail over the summer travelling across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney to “collect” hares through the dedicated app.

People were also able to vote for their favourite designs with the Gothenburg Great coming in at third place out of a total of 40 hares.

Fiona Fernie, chief executive of Clan, said: “We are beyond grateful to Jim for his extremely generous bid of £15,000 for The Gothenburg Great.

“The design symbolises the historic game in 1983, which was also a very special year for Clan as it’s when the charity was founded.

“The sculpture was an incredibly popular hare on our trail with many making the trip to Pittodrie to take a picture.

“We’re delighted to see the hare rehomed with a lifelong Dons fan and would like to thank Jim once again for his support.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties reveals profits plunge
The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are currently located in Old Aberdeen House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Peters RC School could be spared closure amid rethink on moving pupils to…
The new bandstand in Drummers Corner, Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council slammed for Drummers Corner 'failing' as costs of Peterhead project soar to almost…
Paul Geddes, 46, Chrissy-May Geddes Macintosh, 24, and William Macintosh, 62, admitted a charge of assault at a property in Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Trio in dock over vicious early morning 'truncheon-style' torch attack
Edwin Murray, 72, enjoyed a day out with bikers across Aberdeen after a plea on social media.
Aberdeen care home resident, 72, ticks off bucket-list 'last ride' after hundreds of bikers…
Busted holding a bottle of Irn Bru
Busted share behind-the-scenes antics after P&J Live debut with Irn Bru and ping pong…
The group from Fraserburgh Academy at Pittodrie stadium
Football daft Fraserburgh youngsters get Pittodrie VIP treatment thanks to literacy efforts
Blue and white Halifax logo in the shape of an X.
Halifax announce closure of only branch in Aberdeen
The scene of an accident near Huntly on the A920.
Aberdeenshire road reopens following accident on A920 near Huntly
Wester Harlaw property from the back.
Ultra-modern energy-efficient six-bedroom Aberdeenshire farmhouse hits the market for £760k

Conversation