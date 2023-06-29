The Big Hop Trail: Artist’s childhood memories of Gothenburg glory inspired sculpture design

Lesley D McKenzie holds fond memories of Aberdeen FC bringing home the European Cup from Gothenburg in 1983.

She and her friends joined the celebrations in the city centre as the team paraded through the streets in an open top bus.

“I must have been about 16 when Aberdeen took the cup back home,” she said. “Me and my friends were really into our football, we’d collect all the football cards at the time, so we were super excited.

“I remember being on Union Street jumping up and down as they threw champagne over the side of the bus on everybody. It was brilliant fun.”

So, when Clan Cancer Support came to Mrs McKenzie and asked if she would design a Gothenburg inspired sculpture for their next culture trail she jumped at the chance.

The Gothenburg Great

The 56-year-old, who grew up in Cove and now lives near Blackburn, has worked as an independent artist since 1996, best known for her bold and vivid painting and ceramic animal sculptures.

Her latest project, The Gothenburg Great, is one of 40 hare sculptures to feature in The Big Hop Trail which officially launches on Sunday.

After a month of working to transform the blank 6ft hare sculpture into a work of red and white art, it has now been installed outside Pittodrie Stadium for the public to enjoy.

“The main theme was to have the hare in his football kit and I wanted to make him look like he was really enjoying himself – which is why he has a great big grin,” she said.

“On paper, it was a really easy concept, but when you transfer these things onto 3D they don’t always work quite as well.

“I did the first design in one evening with just a few modifications, we decided we didn’t want it to be too specific because it was the whole team that won the trophy.

“Then I had about a month to paint it and even though I was a bit concerned about moving from 2D, it worked really well. And, adding the 83 on his back was a nice touch.”

Big Hop Trail supporting Clan Cancer Support

A number of local artists have been busy designing and painting the sculptures for The Big Hop Trail which will be sold at auction to benefit the charity in September.

The public is invited to visit as many of the colourful hares as possible across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney.

As well as the Gothenburg design, others on The Big Hop Trail have been inspired by pirates, the Mad Hatter and Harry Styles.

“The trail is a great thing for the charity and I think it’s really nice for AFC to sponsor and have that support for the local club as well,” Mrs McKenzie added.