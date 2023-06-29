The Big Hop Trail: Artist’s childhood memories of Gothenburg glory inspired sculpture design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Big Hop Trail: Artist’s childhood memories of Gothenburg glory inspired sculpture design

The hare sculpture designed by Blackburn artist Lesley D. McKenzie has been installed outside Pittodrie.

By Ellie Milne
Lesley D McKenzie and her Big Hop Trail sculpture outside Pittodrie
Lesley D. McKenzie has designed a sculpture inspired by Aberdeen FC's victory at Gothenburg in 1983. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Lesley D McKenzie holds fond memories of Aberdeen FC bringing home the European Cup from Gothenburg in 1983.

She and her friends joined the celebrations in the city centre as the team paraded through the streets in an open top bus.

“I must have been about 16 when Aberdeen took the cup back home,” she said. “Me and my friends were really into our football, we’d collect all the football cards at the time, so we were super excited.

“I remember being on Union Street jumping up and down as they threw champagne over the side of the bus on everybody. It was brilliant fun.”

So, when Clan Cancer Support came to Mrs McKenzie and asked if she would design a Gothenburg inspired sculpture for their next culture trail she jumped at the chance.

Lesley D. McKenzie with her finished hare sculpture design outside Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Gothenburg Great

The 56-year-old, who grew up in Cove and now lives near Blackburn, has worked as an independent artist since 1996, best known for her bold and vivid painting and ceramic animal sculptures.

Her latest project, The Gothenburg Great, is one of 40 hare sculptures to feature in The Big Hop Trail which officially launches on Sunday.

After a month of working to transform the blank 6ft hare sculpture into a work of red and white art, it has now been installed outside Pittodrie Stadium for the public to enjoy.

Headshot of Lesley D. McKenzie
Lesley D. McKenzie is an artist who runs a studio in Blackburn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The main theme was to have the hare in his football kit and I wanted to make him look like he was really enjoying himself – which is why he has a great big grin,” she said.

“On paper, it was a really easy concept, but when you transfer these things onto 3D they don’t always work quite as well.

“I did the first design in one evening with just a few modifications, we decided we didn’t want it to be too specific because it was the whole team that won the trophy.

“Then I had about a month to paint it and even though I was a bit concerned about moving from 2D, it worked really well. And, adding the 83 on his back was a nice touch.”

Big Hop Trail supporting Clan Cancer Support

The Gothenburg Great sculpture has been installed outside the Richard Donald Stand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A number of local artists have been busy designing and painting the sculptures for The Big Hop Trail which will be sold at auction to benefit the charity in September.

The public is invited to visit as many of the colourful hares as possible across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney.

As well as the Gothenburg design, others on The Big Hop Trail have been inspired by pirates, the Mad Hatter and Harry Styles.

“The trail is a great thing for the charity and I think it’s really nice for AFC to sponsor and have that support for the local club as well,” Mrs McKenzie added.

Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

