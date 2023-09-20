Former Huntly FC teen player facing ‘severe injuries’ after hit by car in the US

An Aberdeenshire football team has joined fundraising efforts to help cover a young ex-player’s high medical bills after he was hit by a car.

Young football player, Ethan Walker from Ellon, is described by friends as a “real go-getter” with “dreams as big as the football pitch itself”.

Former player at Huntly Football Club, the 17-year-old made the journey from Aberdeenshire to the US to pursue his passion for football.

There he secured a spot as starting centre-back on the Genesee Community College soccer team in the state of New York.

However, on September 12, Ethan was hit by a car when walking back to his dorm.

With his life “hanging in the balance”, he was taken to hospital and treated for severe injuries.

Friends have now launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs not met by insurance and to support his family.

Staff fought to keep Ethan alive

While two teammates helped to save Ethan’s life by calling emergency services straight away, Ethan was airlifted to the hospital and was placed in ICU where staff fought to keep him alive.

He is suffering from a series of serious injuries including a shattered right scapula, skull fractures and swelling and bleeding in the brain.

The fundraiser was launched by friends to help cover costs unmet by insurance.

It is also hoped it will provide support to his family and his mum who flew over the day after the incident to be by her son’s side.

Huntly FC posted the fundraiser this evening to show their support for their “incredible” former youth captain.

On its Facebook page, it said: “If you know Ethan Walker, you know he’s an incredible young man with dreams as big as the football pitch itself.

“At just 17 years old, he embarked on a journey from Scotland to America, driven by his passion for football and education.

The youth captain was an ‘unstoppable force’ on the pitch

“Ethan, our former youth captain, always gave his all, and was excited in embarking on his journey in the US.

“Ethan was an unstoppable force, working tirelessly to achieve his goals.

“He was a huge influence on and off the field, always ready to lend a helping hand to those around him.

“His dedication paid off as he secured a spot as the starting center-back on the Genesee Community College soccer team, contributing immensely.”

Describing the financial burden facing the family as “immense”, the football team added their voice of support.

They stated: “This tragedy blindsided us all, and as his extended family of friends, teammates, coaches, and administrators, we want to rally behind Ethan and his family.

“Let’s come together as a community and help Ethan get back on his feet and back on the pitch, where he belongs.”