Police cordoned off a corner of Union Grove in Aberdeen due to a medical incident.

Officers were seen putting tape in place on a corner of Union Grove today at around 6.30pm.

The affected area was at its junction with Holburn Street.

Passersby said they saw a two police officers, a police van and an ambulance at the scene at the time. It is understood they were responding to an ongoing medical incident.

Police have since left but an ambulance remains at the scene.