Former Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister in the running for Caley Thistle job

Former Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister has emerged as a strong contender for the Caley Thistle job.

The Inverness club are looking for a new manager following the departure of Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Caley Thistle are set to hold talks with McAllister over the vacancy.

McAllister, who had spells as a player at Aberdeen, Hearts, Livingston and Bristol City, worked as an assistant to Lee Johnson at Sunderland, Bristol City and Hibs but is understood to be keen to make the move into management on his own.

McAllister left Hibernian last month after Johnson was sacked.

Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea is believed to be Caley Thistle’s top target but the Hoops are determined to hold on to the Irishman.

Charlie Christie and John Robertson will take charge of the Caley Jags for Saturday’s home match with Dundee United.

The Caley Thistle board hope to make an appointment before the club’s game against Arbroath on September 30.

Chairman Ross Morrison, chief executive Scott Gardiner and director Graeme Bennett, the former chief executive and ex-director of football, are set to interview the leading candidates.

Morton boss Dougie Imrie, who played for Caley Thistle from 2008 to 2010, is also a contender along with former Hearts and Dundee United manager Liam Fox, who played for ICT from 2004-2006.

First-team and goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson, who has helped bring a host of under-18s through to senior level in recent years, is also highly regarded at the club and could be under consideration for the top job.