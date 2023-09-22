Former Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister in the running for Caley Thistle job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Former Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister in the running for Caley Thistle job

The 45-year-old is among the contenders to replace Billy Dodds at Caley Jags.

By Danny Law
Jamie McAllister during his time at Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Jamie McAllister during his time at Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Former Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister has emerged as a strong contender for the Caley Thistle job.

The Inverness club are looking for a new manager following the departure of Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Caley Thistle are set to hold talks with McAllister over the vacancy.

McAllister, who had spells as a player at Aberdeen, Hearts, Livingston and Bristol City, worked as an assistant to Lee Johnson at Sunderland, Bristol City and Hibs but is understood to be keen to make the move into management on his own.

McAllister left Hibernian last month after Johnson was sacked.

Celtic B boss Darren O’Dea is believed to be Caley Thistle’s top target but the Hoops are determined to hold on to the Irishman.

Charlie Christie and John Robertson will take charge of the Caley Jags for Saturday’s home match with Dundee United.

Jamie McAllister with Lee Johnson during his time at Hibernian. Image: SNS.  

The Caley Thistle board hope to make an appointment before the club’s game against Arbroath on September 30.

Chairman Ross Morrison, chief executive Scott Gardiner and director Graeme Bennett, the former chief executive and ex-director of football, are set to interview the leading candidates.

Morton boss Dougie Imrie, who played for Caley Thistle from 2008 to 2010, is also a contender along with former Hearts and Dundee United manager Liam Fox, who played for ICT from 2004-2006.

First-team and goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson, who has helped bring a host of under-18s through to senior level in recent years, is also highly regarded at the club and could be under consideration for the top job.

