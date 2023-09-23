‘May the fish be plentiful in heaven’: Macduff fishing victim named as Fraserburgh dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘May the fish be plentiful in heaven’: Macduff fishing victim named as Fraserburgh dad

Tributes have been paid to the "best fisherman and pal" who died doing what he loved. 

By Lottie Hood & Chris Cromar
Sandy Alexander
The man who died in Thursday's incident has been named locally as Sandy Alexander. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a fisherman who died after his boat capsized near Macduff.

He has been named by his son, in an online post, as “best fisherman and pal”, Sandy Alexander.

The retired fisherman was out near Macduff on Thursday morning when his small creel boat capsized.

The alarm was raised at 11am and rescue teams scrambled to the shoreline to find a man in the water.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency response, he died a short time later.

The 69-year-old is described as a “topper guy” and a “true legend” in the fishing industry.

Many have been quick to pay tribute to the “best fisherman and pal” who died “doing what he loved”.

Sandy Alexander
Sandy Alexander has been described as a “fine man” and gentleman. Image: Facebook

‘A true character of the fishing industry’

Mr Alexander’s son, Sandy Alexander, shared his heartbreak and paid tribute to the man he learned everything from.

He stated: “I am posting this in memory of first and foremost my dad, my skipper, my best pal.

“I’ll miss you more than you can ever imagine dad I’ll never forget you. You were the best fisherman I know and everything I know is down to you.

“You died doing the thing you loved most. Sleep easy till we meet again.”

Friends commenting on social media described Mr Alexander as a “fine man” and “cracking fella”.

John Johnston wrote: “Such sad, sad news Sandy. Hard to take it in. He was a big help to me on the boat and was a great friend to me these years.

“Thinking about you pal and all the family. Your dad was a legend.”

Sandy Alexander
Many have spoken about Sandy Alexander’s knowledge in the fishing industry. Image: Facebook

Andrew West commented: “Your dad was such a fine man and a true character of the fishing industry. He will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.”

Mr Alexander’s friend, Kieran Kelly, posted: “Rest in peace Sandy Alexander Snr. May the fish be plentiful in heaven buddy. It was a pleasure knowing you and I’ll miss the chats.”

Mr Alexander was a ‘well-liked’ man around the harbour

A fellow fisherman in Fraserburgh said Mr Alexander’s death was a “terrible shock”.

With many noting his “legendary” skills and his willingness to lend a hand, the man who did want to be named, said Mr Alexander was a “well liked man around the harbour” and was “known by everybody”.

Neighbours of Mr Alexander told The Press and Journal he was often away fishing but would always give them a wave.

One neighbour said: “He’s a lovely guy and we’ve got a wee boy, and when he was born he gave him £50.

“He kind of just kept himself to himself. He was in and out, he was always down at the fishing and away with his van quite a lot.”

‘It’s a tragedy’

It is understood Mr Alexander’s small creel boat engine failed before the boat capsized on Thursday.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff were sent to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Macduff Harbour
Sandy Alexander’s boat capsized near Macduff. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Councillor James Adams for Fraserburgh and district said Mr Alexander’s fate reflects the danger still present for those in the industry.

He said: “It’s a tragedy. It highlights the dangers the fishermen still face as they’re going to do their job.

“You think these sort of things don’t happen in this day and age but unfortunately they still do.

“It’s sad when someone doesn’t come home after going out on the boat it’s not what you want to see. It’s tragic for everyone involved.

“As you imagine it’s a small, tight-knit community up in this corner of the north-east I know a lot of people, their thoughts are with the family at this moment.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Sutton says he was "trapped" in Aberdeen's new bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
84-year-old 'shaken' after being 'trapped' in Aberdeen's bus gates
2
Vikki Middleton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Late grandad inspires Marykirk mum-of-two to launch business specialising in homemade Scottish tablet
Drone photo of Rubislaw Quarry.
Revealed: Rubislaw Quarry on sale for £150,000 - but tough laws could limit new…
Rosa Jackson, emerging talent winner at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.
Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards: Who's won what?
Audience members get dressed up for the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rocky Horror Show inspires hilarity and stunning array of outfits at 50th anniversary…
A van splashing through a large pool of water on the road. Heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands.
'Very small danger to life' as heavy rain bound for Aberdeenshire, Argyll and south…
TV presenter Jackie Bird presented Ellon volunteer Joyce Mackie with a certificate marking 50 years of volunteering. Joyce is wearing a royal blue dress and Jackie is in beige trousers and a white tee-shirt.
Jackie Bird thanks Ellon volunteer for 50 years at National Trust
Union Grove being cordoned off by police
Police cordon off Aberdeen city street due to medical incident
Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Princess Anne officially opens new £420m Port of Aberdeen South Harbour
Calvin Gallon was back in court for attacking friend Callum Swaffield with a baseball bat and a bottle. The pair had previously admitted throwing a sheet over a disabled man before taping him to his mobility scooter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Thug who taped disabled man to mobility scooter back in court after attacking his…