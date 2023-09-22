Major rescue operation launched after boat capsizes near Macduff

A boat has capsized near Macduff.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the shoreline on Thursday morning following reports a vessel had overturned.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am sparking a major rescue operation.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff were sent to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness.

It is unclear how many people were onboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

In a statement, a spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a capsized boat on the shore near Macduff on September, 21.

“The alarm was raised at about 11.15am.

“The RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Fraserburgh and inshore lifeboat from Macduff were sent, as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

“Fraserburgh and MacDuff Coastguard Rescue Teams also attended, and Police Scotland was alerted.”

This morning, Macduff’s inshore lifeboat has been seen returning to the area.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.