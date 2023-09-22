Major rescue operation launched after boat capsizes near Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major rescue operation launched after boat capsizes near Macduff

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were scrambled to the shoreline near Macduff following reports a boat had overturned.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff raced to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews. Image: DC Thomson.

A boat has capsized near Macduff.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the shoreline on Thursday morning following reports a vessel had overturned.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am sparking a major rescue operation.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff were sent to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness.

It is unclear how many people were onboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

In a statement, a spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a capsized boat on the shore near Macduff on September, 21.

“The alarm was raised at about 11.15am.

“The RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Fraserburgh and inshore lifeboat from Macduff were sent, as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

“Fraserburgh and MacDuff Coastguard Rescue Teams also attended, and Police Scotland was alerted.”

This morning, Macduff’s inshore lifeboat has been seen returning to the area.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff raced to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews. Image: DC Thomson.
'Some names crop up time and time again' - former cheese wire murder detective…
Ann and Howard Johnson, of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, collecting the service and solutions award in Dubai.
Aberdeenshire firm Blaze scoops first international award
Breaking news image.
Emergency response to two-vehicle crash on A98 near Buckie
Outside of Burnett Arms Hotel.
Controversial Banchory High Street beer garden allowed to stay despite fears over 'rowdy drinkers'
Outside of Mountain Warehouse store.
Mountain Warehouse planning to open store at Aberdeen's Union Square
Charlie Reid, leaning against their pizza van in sunny Fraserburgh.
Popular Fraserburgh takeaway pizza van firm to open sit-in restaurant
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff raced to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews. Image: DC Thomson.
Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses…
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff raced to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews. Image: DC Thomson.
Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff raced to the scene alongside local lifeboat crews. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile freed from prison back in court on MORE child images charges
Sharon Travers and Alan Knowles next to his car in Cults
Good Samaritan saves stranded bride who feared she'd miss Cults wedding after car broke…