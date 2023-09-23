Aberdeen FC Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge joins Kelty Hearts on loan The 17-year-old has joined the League One side on a deal until January. By Danny Law September 23 2023, 12.30pm Share Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge joins Kelty Hearts on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6182807/aberdeen-striker-alfie-bavidge-joins-kelty-hearts-on-loan/ Copy Link Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has joined League One side Kelty Hearts on loan until January. The 17-year-old will go straight into the Kelty squad for today’s game against Falkirk. Bavidge, who has been with the Dons since the age of eight, made his first-team debut for the Dons in a 3-1 win against Motherwell in February. He has made five appearances for the first team and was part of the squad which travelled to the Dons’ Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. In May, Bavidge committed his future to the Dons by signing a contract extension until 2026. Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “Alfie is a young player who has a big future at Aberdeen. “I worked with him during his first year as a full time professional and he’s benefitted from training with the first team on a regular basis. “This loan will allow Alfie to get important game time and the opportunity to play regularly will help his development significantly as he works towards our first team.”