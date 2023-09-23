Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge joins Kelty Hearts on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge joins Kelty Hearts on loan

The 17-year-old has joined the League One side on a deal until January.

By Danny Law
Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has joined League One side Kelty Hearts on loan until January.

The 17-year-old will go straight into the Kelty squad for today’s game against Falkirk.

Bavidge, who has been with the Dons since the age of eight, made his first-team debut for the Dons in a 3-1 win against Motherwell in February.

He has made five appearances for the first team and was part of the squad which travelled to the Dons’ Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

In May, Bavidge committed his future to the Dons by signing a contract extension until 2026.

Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “Alfie is a young player who has a big future at Aberdeen.

“I worked with him during his first year as a full time professional and he’s benefitted from training with the first team on a regular basis.

“This loan will allow Alfie to get important game time and the opportunity to play regularly will help his development significantly as he works towards our first team.”

