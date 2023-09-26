Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted due to track safety inspection

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are facing disruption due to a safety inspection on the line.

Services are being delayed due to the checks on the stretch of track between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

It has not been confirmed how long the disruption will last for.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “Some services between Glasgow/Edinburgh and Aberdeen may experience delays as a speed restriction is currently in place while engineers carry out a safety inspection.”