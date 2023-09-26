Trustford: New £2 million Aberdeen car dealership to create 51 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trustford: New £2 million Aberdeen car dealership to create 51 jobs

The dealership will sell hundreds of used cars when it opens open early next year.

By Kelly Wilson
An artist's impression of how the £2 million TrustFord dealership in Aberdeen will look. Image: TrustFord
An artist's impression of how the £2 million TrustFord dealership in Aberdeen will look. Image: TrustFord

TrustFord is to open a new £2 million “state of the art” dealership in Aberdeen early next year.

The facility will create 51 jobs and stock around 300 new and used cars as well as commercial Ford vehicles.

Construction work on the 5.2 acre site at West Tullos Industrial Estate is currently under way.

The company is also currently hiring key members of staff as it gears up to open.

This includes a general manager, assistant aftersales manager, commercial vehicle business manager, technician and commercial vehicle sales executive.

Trustford Aberdeen build so far

Upon completion, the energy efficient, new build showroom will include air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating and solar PV panels to generate electricity.

The use of LED lighting and roof lights to maximise natural light is also set to improve energy efficiency.

Outside the showroom, trees will be planted around the perimeter to support wildlife.

Artists impression of new £2 million dealership. Image: TrustFord

The dealership is being built at the site of the former Tyseal base.

Knight Property Group bought the site in February 2021, promptly demolishing the 20 “dilapidated, outdated” units there.

Asbestos-ridden office and industrial units like Phoenix House and the Winfex Centre (the former home of the Remove-Rehome-Recycle charity) became piles of rubble.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: “We grasped the fantastic opportunity and are delighted to be on the brink of opening the dealership in Aberdeen.”

TrustFord recruitment

Trustford is owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and strategy.

Its network covers more than 60 sites in the UK, employing around 3,000 people.

Work is ongoing at the new TrustFord dealership. Image: TrustFord 

Ford Motor Company already operates PartsPlus operations in Aberdeen Glasgow and Dundee.

The company is hosting a recruitment event from October 17 – 20 at Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen.

Anyone interested in joining the award-winning Group, should visit www.trustfordjobs.co.uk to find out more.

In advance of the official showroom launch, the business is running a  temporary facility on Minto Drive which has new and used car, motability and commercial vehicles for sale as well as aftersales and mobile servicing.

