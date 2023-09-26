Trustford: New £2 million Aberdeen car dealership to create 51 jobs

TrustFord is to open a new £2 million “state of the art” dealership in Aberdeen early next year.

The facility will create 51 jobs and stock around 300 new and used cars as well as commercial Ford vehicles.

Construction work on the 5.2 acre site at West Tullos Industrial Estate is currently under way.

The company is also currently hiring key members of staff as it gears up to open.

This includes a general manager, assistant aftersales manager, commercial vehicle business manager, technician and commercial vehicle sales executive.

Upon completion, the energy efficient, new build showroom will include air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating and solar PV panels to generate electricity.

The use of LED lighting and roof lights to maximise natural light is also set to improve energy efficiency.

Outside the showroom, trees will be planted around the perimeter to support wildlife.

The dealership is being built at the site of the former Tyseal base.

Knight Property Group bought the site in February 2021, promptly demolishing the 20 “dilapidated, outdated” units there.

Asbestos-ridden office and industrial units like Phoenix House and the Winfex Centre (the former home of the Remove-Rehome-Recycle charity) became piles of rubble.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: “We grasped the fantastic opportunity and are delighted to be on the brink of opening the dealership in Aberdeen.”

Trustford is owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and strategy.

Its network covers more than 60 sites in the UK, employing around 3,000 people.

Ford Motor Company already operates PartsPlus operations in Aberdeen Glasgow and Dundee.

The company is hosting a recruitment event from October 17 – 20 at Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen.

Anyone interested in joining the award-winning Group, should visit www.trustfordjobs.co.uk to find out more.

In advance of the official showroom launch, the business is running a temporary facility on Minto Drive which has new and used car, motability and commercial vehicles for sale as well as aftersales and mobile servicing.