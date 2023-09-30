‘She’s my wife, I can do what I want’: Man was challenged by public as he assaulted woman in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She’s my wife, I can do what I want’: Man was challenged by public as he assaulted woman in street

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the woman finally escaped Ion Draghici by running into a nearby church for safety.

By David McPhee
Holburn Street, Aberdeen.
Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

A former soldier who was assaulting a woman in the street told members of the public who challenged him: “She’s my wife, I can do what I want.”

Ion Draghici, 68, was seen by passers-by grabbing the woman and shoving her to the head and body as they walked along Holburn Street in Aberdeen,

When those people intervened and told him to stop what he was doing, Draghici informed them she was his wife and so “can do what I want”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the woman finally ended the assault by running into a nearby church for safety.

It was stated that Draghici, a former soldier in the Romanian Army, had become “resentful” that his wife was spending so much time at church.

Public told him to stop

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that at around 7pm on August 15 this year, members of the public were walking along Holburn Street when they observed Draghici walking with a woman along a footpath.

“The accused grabbed the woman and dragged her towards Broomhill Road,” Mr Townsend said.

“Onlookers were concerned and followed and saw him push her on her back – they told him to stop but he carried on.”

The group once again insisted that Draghici stop what he was doing and, becoming angry, he rounded on them stating: “She’s my wife, I can do what I want.”

As Draghici continued to walk up towards Union Street the police were called and as he reached the top of the street his wife ran inside a church.

He attempted to follow her inside but was stopped by a pastor who saw how visibly upset the woman was.

When the police arrived, Draghici wife would only tell them that her husband had been “nasty” to her.

Appearing in the dock, Draghici pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘No way to behave in Scottish society’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had no previous convictions and that “this was the first time something like this had happened”.

“It is behaviour of which he is not proud,” Mr Kelly said.

“He had become resentful that she had been spending so much time at church.

“Putting his hand on his partner has no place in a modern Scottish society and he deeply regrets his conduct.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Draghici: “It’s regrettable that you acted in this way and Mr Kelly is right when he says this is no way for anyone to behave in Scottish society.”

The sheriff ordered Draghici, of Malcolm Road, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour for six months.

