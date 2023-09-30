‘She’s my wife, I can do what I want’: Man was challenged by public as he assaulted woman in street

A former soldier who was assaulting a woman in the street told members of the public who challenged him: “She’s my wife, I can do what I want.”

Ion Draghici, 68, was seen by passers-by grabbing the woman and shoving her to the head and body as they walked along Holburn Street in Aberdeen,

When those people intervened and told him to stop what he was doing, Draghici informed them she was his wife and so “can do what I want”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the woman finally ended the assault by running into a nearby church for safety.

It was stated that Draghici, a former soldier in the Romanian Army, had become “resentful” that his wife was spending so much time at church.

Public told him to stop

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that at around 7pm on August 15 this year, members of the public were walking along Holburn Street when they observed Draghici walking with a woman along a footpath.

“The accused grabbed the woman and dragged her towards Broomhill Road,” Mr Townsend said.

“Onlookers were concerned and followed and saw him push her on her back – they told him to stop but he carried on.”

The group once again insisted that Draghici stop what he was doing and, becoming angry, he rounded on them stating: “She’s my wife, I can do what I want.”

As Draghici continued to walk up towards Union Street the police were called and as he reached the top of the street his wife ran inside a church.

He attempted to follow her inside but was stopped by a pastor who saw how visibly upset the woman was.

When the police arrived, Draghici wife would only tell them that her husband had been “nasty” to her.

Appearing in the dock, Draghici pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘No way to behave in Scottish society’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had no previous convictions and that “this was the first time something like this had happened”.

“It is behaviour of which he is not proud,” Mr Kelly said.

“He had become resentful that she had been spending so much time at church.

“Putting his hand on his partner has no place in a modern Scottish society and he deeply regrets his conduct.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Draghici: “It’s regrettable that you acted in this way and Mr Kelly is right when he says this is no way for anyone to behave in Scottish society.”

The sheriff ordered Draghici, of Malcolm Road, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour for six months.

