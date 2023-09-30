Fraserburgh’s Douglas Irvine has conjured up ‘The Hidden’ to test the puzzling skills of Aberdonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh’s Douglas Irvine has conjured up ‘The Hidden’ to test the puzzling skills of Aberdonians

A show which proved really popular at the Edinburgh Festival is now being staged in a library at Aberdeen University all next week.

Douglas Irvine has created "The Hidden" at Aberdeen University Library next week.
By Neil Drysdale

Acclaimed Scottish theatre company Visible Fictions has been producing award-winning creative experiences for young people since 1991.

A variety of events have been staged in such different places as on bikes, in parks, on boats and online, redefining what theatre is and where it can happen.

And, this week, the organisation is hosting its unique immersive show, The Hidden, in the Sir Duncan Rice Library at Aberdeen University.

This follows a sell-out run at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and the bold venture, which has been brought to fruition by the company’s artistic director, Douglas Irvine from Fraserburgh, is attracting a significant amount of interest in the north-east.

A participant gets involved in “the Hidden”, created by Visible Fictions.

In essence, The Hidden is a dramatic, interactive experience for small groups of adults and teenagers, who are tasked with working as a team to make sense of clues and come up with their own theory to solve a mystery at the venue from October 2 to 8.

And Irvine, one of life’s enthusiasts with a penchant for keeping participants on their toes, admits he is relishing the opportunity to see how Aberdeen reacts to the initiative.

Plenty of twists and turns

He said: “Creating this dramatic experience has been both thrilling and challenging, because there are many complexities, twists and turns and we can’t wait to see the decisions that our audiences take. We are delighted to be touring after such a positive response to our run of shows [in Edinburgh].

“The Hidden’ came about after a combining of two separate conversations that happened at the same time. I had been chatting with colleagues in the library sector who were keen to find ways to engage teenagers with their buildings and services and they asked if Visible Fictions could help.

“The Hidden” will be staged in Aberdeen from October 2 to 8.

“They knew about our success in animating spaces and creating site-responsive work and hoped that we could help with their libraries.

“At the same time, I had also been chatting with the artist and interpersonal games creator – Cameron Hall – about how a piece of theatre could be made that had the audience at the heart of it while playing a game.”

It occurred to Irvine that it would be fascinating to discover what happened when the audience became the centre of a drama, rather than merely watching a group of actors depicting characters on stage. Then, once these two ideas came together, he had a Eureka moment and The Hidden sprung to life.

Visible Fictions work in myriad schools, institutions, communities and work places to build bespoke projects which are designed to surprise and excite.

And, given their track record, they have clearly succeeded in that objective.

Further information is available by emailing sophie@visiblefictions.co.uk

 

 

 

