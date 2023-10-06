Single GP practice could cover all refugees in Aberdeen as city poised to welcome hundreds more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single GP practice could cover all refugees in Aberdeen as city poised to welcome hundreds more

The increase of people arriving in the city is putting pressure on medical centres.

By Ellie Milne
A GP practice is being sought to support the needs of asylum seekers in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
Health bosses are rolling out plans for a single medical practice in Aberdeen to cover all asylum seekers now seeking refuge in the city.

Hundreds of people have sought shelter at hotels in the north-east with the number rising “week on week”.

The former Hilton Doubletree was done up this summer, and reopened to welcome people fleeing conflict abroad.

And although Aberdeen’s local leaders remain proud of doing their part in the humanitarian effort, the influx has created some practical issues.

The Hilton Doubletree’s use as a Home Office hotel was discussed during a recent Old Aberdeen Community Council meeting, with the SNP’s Dell Henrickson confirming the new use. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

How many asylum seekers are in Aberdeen?

This increase has created a higher demand for GP services which were already facing increasing pressures.

It has now been proposed that a single practice in the city, or practices, could cover dedicated medical care for all asylum seekers based in Aberdeen.

As of August 22, there were a total of 639 asylum seekers living across the Grampian region.

Refugees are being made to feel welcome in Westhill.
Earlier this year, it was announced asylum seekers may be forced to share hotel rooms to “double” capacity as the number of arrivals increased.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) chief operating officer Fraser Bell said they were still “waiting to hear” what this would mean in practice.

What are the medical needs of refugees arriving in Aberdeen?

There is an allocated health assessment team who welcome new arrivals and gather relevant information on the wellbeing of each individual.

They were scheduled to end their support services in September.

However, these arrangements have now been extended for at least another 12 months, with the room-sharing strategy creating space for hundreds more asylum seekers.

There are more than 500 hotel rooms being used in Aberdeen to house asylum seekers - and a lack of local control is causing strain on health services. Image: Stuart Brock/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Members of the Aberdeen Integration Joint Board, which oversees health and social care in the city, have been told this will lead to an increase in GP appointments.

A number of city centre practices had to close their lists to new residents last year due to ongoing demand, with four still closed as of August.

Now, tenders will be invited from partner GPs or healthcare firms to be the sole support for all asylum seekers in Aberdeen.

Move could help ensure residents can still access their doctor

The report states: “To help general practices meet their current patient cohorts’ needs in harmony with the projected increase in demand, which can be complex in nature, it is proposed to tender for a practice(s) to support the needs of asylum seekers in the city.

“This is considered to be a proportionate approach to meeting the health needs of Aberdeen’s population whilst maintaining, so far as possible, sustainability across all general practices in the city.”

An update on the “fluid situation” will be shared at the next meeting of the board.

Aberdeen City Council renovated 250 homes in Tillydrone to house Ukrainian refugees earlier this year.

And read more about how refugees have been welcomed to Westhill:

Westhill embraces refugees after wary welcome – with new arrivals now ‘expressing gratitude’ by doing odd jobs

