Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

By Cameron Roy
March 16, 2023, 3:46 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:31 pm
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has completed work on 250 renovated council houses for Ukrainian refugees in the city.

The first occupants were resettled before Christmas last year and a total of 500 homes will eventually be finished by April 2024.

The £6.15 million work has been supported by the Scottish Government’s Longer Term Resettlement Fund in November.

Around 2,000 people displaced by the Russian invasion have sought safety in the Granite City.

But until now, the vast majority have had to live in temporary housing in hotels and student accommodation.

Council houses in Tillydrone have been refurbished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Now the Scottish Government said it was happy to be able to start providing people with more permanent accommodation.

Minister for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray and Aberdeen City Council’s convener of communities, housing and public protection committee Miranda Radley visited some of the homes in Tillydrone today.

Refugees already settled in homes

Mr Gray also heard from families who have resettled in the new homes in the city.

He said he was “delighted” to see the council’s progress in refurbishing properties and meet some of the families already living in the homes.

Some of the Ukrainians moving to Aberdeen are coming from the MS Ambition cruise in Glasgow ship which is home to 1,100 refugees.

According to the Scottish Government, Scotland has taken 20% of all of the Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK – despite having under 10% of the population.

Inside one of the newly refurbished council houses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What about Aberdeen residents needing council houses?

However, Mr Neil rejected claims that Aberdeen residents would be missing out due to the Ukrainians receiving the homes.

He said: “This is not an either-or situation.

“Bringing previously void social housing back into use for displaced Ukrainians is also an opportunity to provide assistance for indigenous homelessness requirements as well.”

Neil Gray, Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, visited Tillydrone today. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen supporting 2,000 Ukrainian nationals

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill also attended the flat in Tillydrone.

Ms Radley said: “Over 2,000 Ukrainian nationals have been assisted through the accommodation and support provided in Aberdeen.

“It means a lot. It’s two-pronged really, we are helping people who have been fleeing one of the worst situations they could have been in and it is also good to get our long-term unable-to-relet homes rented out again.

“It is a huge investment in Aberdeen, it is really exciting to be part of it.”

Aberdeen has stepped up to provide for Ukrainian refugees.

How will the renovations affect Aberdeen’s council housing stock?

There are 22,000 council homes in Aberdeen.

Last January, The Press and Journal revealed almost 930 Aberdeen council homes sat ready to be occupied, and the waiting list of would-be tenants was around 5,250.

But it emerged nearly 60% of all those offered council homes were turning them down – mainly because tenants didn’t like what they are being offered.

Now the council says these refurbished homes could mean the rate of rejections decreasing.

The refurbished bathroom ready for new tenants. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What about refugees from other countries?

Mr Gray told The Press and Journal refugees from Afghanistan and other countries are the responsibility of the UK Government and will not be rehoused in these homes.

He said: “I would encourage the UK Government to continue working with us to provide the support they would be looking for to help with the rehousing of our Afghan friends as well.”

Ukrainian refugees were invited to watch the circus in the summer. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Will the homes help Ukrainians integrate into Aberdeen?

It is hoped the new permanent housing will allow the Ukranian refugees to continue to settle down and integrate into the Aberdeen Community.

Both Mr Gray and Ms Radley said they were proud of the integration efforts that had been made by the people of Aberdeen towards the Ukranians.

Mr Gray said: “This is a legacy opportunity. We know many Ukrainians will want to return to their country and work on the rebuilding process when we hope Ukraine is victorious.

“But for others that want to stay, I have said we want Scotland to be their home for as long as they want it to be.”

