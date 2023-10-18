‘No trains north’: Operator cancels ALL services to region ahead of Storm Babet

Train services running to Aberdeen have already been disrupted as the region braces for the impact of Storm Babet.

Extreme rainfall and strong winds are expected to hit the east coast throughout Thursday and Friday.

As a result, operator LNER has confirmed it will be running no trains north of Edinburgh on both days.

A “do not travel” message is also in place from the company, with no services running at all on the lines through Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire until Saturday at the earliest.

Some LNER services affected by Storm Babet on Wednesday

Preparations for the impact of Storm Babet also mean there is disruption to some services on Wednesday.

The following amendments are in place for Wednesday:

Noon London Kings Cross to Inverness service is terminating at Edinburgh at 4.22pm

2pm London Kings Cross to Aberdeen service is terminating at York at 3.52pm

4pm London Kings Cross to Aberdeen service is terminating at Newcastle at 6.50pm

All other north of Edinburgh services are running as booked.

Those planning on travelling on the 2pm and 4pm Kings Cross to Aberdeen services on Wednesday are being advised to travel on the next available LNER service towards Edinburgh from York and Newcastle.

Buses to help passengers reach destinations in Aberdeen and Inverness

National Rail also says rail replacement buses will be in operation on Wednesday from Edinburgh to some stations in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire to allow passengers to reach their destinations.

Customers travelling to stations between Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee can also use their tickets on ScotRail services.

Passengers with LNER tickets booked for Thursday or Friday, which originate or terminate north of Edinburgh, can use them up to Tuesday (October 24).

ScotRail has been contacted to find out the impact of Storm Babet on its services.

A weather warning for the north and north-eas has been upgraded to amber as “exceptional” rainfall is predicted during Storm Babet.