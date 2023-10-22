Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Incredible images show a huge hole left in a 240-year-old bridge after Storm Babet.

The floods have caused devastating damage to Bridge of Dun, which covers the River South Esk between Montrose and Brechin.

Officials were at the scene on Saturday to assess the situation.

The U444 road that crosses Bridge of Dun is closed in its entirety – one of many roads around the north-east still affected by Storm Babet.

The cost of the damage and the timescales for any repairs have not been confirmed, but Storm Babet is expected to be among the most expensive Scottish weather events in history.

Bridge of Dun was built between 1785 and 1787 having been designed by architect Alexander Steven.

Disruption caused by Storm Babet continues

The disruption caused by Storm Babet continues across the north and north-east.

One family is grieving the loss of a 57-year-old woman swept away by a river on an Angus shooting estate.

While the search for a man who went missing on a flooded road near Marykirk on Friday is continuing.

Families in Brechin who were evacuated due to heavy flooding during Storm Babet may still be out of their homes by Christmas.

The town has been the worst affected area in the region with more than 300 households abandoned while the storm was raging.

Towns across Aberdeenshire and Moray were also hit by devastating floods as Kintore and Inverurie both setup rest centres in a bid to keep residents safe.