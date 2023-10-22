Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Bridge of Dun has been left with devastating damage after the floods.

By Bryan Copland
A huge hole in Bridge of Dun after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
A huge hole in Bridge of Dun after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Incredible images show a huge hole left in a 240-year-old bridge after Storm Babet.

The floods have caused devastating damage to Bridge of Dun, which covers the River South Esk between Montrose and Brechin.

Officials were at the scene on Saturday to assess the situation.

The U444 road that crosses Bridge of Dun is closed in its entirety – one of many roads around the north-east still affected by Storm Babet.

The cost of the damage and the timescales for any repairs have not been confirmed, but Storm Babet is expected to be among the most expensive Scottish weather events in history.

A worker assesses the damage. Image: Paul Reid
A view from the side of the river shows the damage to the bridge. Image: Paul Reid
The road is closed in its entirety. Image: Paul Reid
The River South Esk is visible through the gaping hole in the bridge. Image: Paul Reid
The river burst its banks. Image: Paul Reid

Bridge of Dun was built between 1785 and 1787 having been designed by architect Alexander Steven.

Disruption caused by Storm Babet continues

The disruption caused by Storm Babet continues across the north and north-east. 

One family is grieving the loss of a 57-year-old woman swept away by a river on an Angus shooting estate.

Flooded roads near Kintore.
The River Don near Kintore Golf Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

While the search for a man who went missing on a flooded road near Marykirk on Friday is continuing.

Families in Brechin who were evacuated due to heavy flooding during Storm Babet may still be out of their homes by Christmas.

The River Don at Inverurie burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The town has been the worst affected area in the region with more than 300 households abandoned while the storm was raging. 

Towns across Aberdeenshire and Moray were also hit by devastating floods as Kintore and Inverurie both setup rest centres in a bid to keep residents safe.