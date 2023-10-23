Recovery of massive oil platform anchors under way after detaching during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recovery of massive oil platform anchors under way after detaching during Storm Babet

The Stena Spey had to be evacuated during the violent storm.

By Ross Hempseed
North Sea drilling platform Stena Spey was damaged during Storm babet.
The drilling platform Stena Spey is located east of Aberdeen at the moment. Image: Stena Drilling/Supplied.

Recovery efforts are under way for the four anchors, which detached during Storm Babet.

Violent weather caused the massive anchor points holding down the Stena Spey oil-drilling platform to detach on Saturday.

This led to a swift evacuation of the 89 crew on board the huge platform, which was rocking violently during stormy weather.

Rescue helicopters managed to transport many workers from the platform to Shetland or other nearby platforms.

Of those 45 people were then transported back to Aberdeen on Sunday. The rest of the crew remain safe on the platform.

Stena Drilling Ltd confirmed recovery operations were underway for the four anchors to re-attach them before normal operation could continue.

A spokesman for Stena Drilling Ltd said: “Stena Drilling’s priorities continue to be the safety of all personnel and the company is working closely with partner organisations and relevant authorities, including the Health and Safety Executive to ensure the safety of all involved.

“A tow line was successfully attached from a towing vessel to the Drilling Unit yesterday. The Drilling Unit remains in a secure position.

“Two anchor handling vessels have arrived at the location today to begin anchor recovery operations. The Stena Spey is safe and the well remains secure.”

Conversation