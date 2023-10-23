Recovery of massive oil platform anchors under way after detaching during Storm Babet

Recovery efforts are under way for the four anchors, which detached during Storm Babet.

Violent weather caused the massive anchor points holding down the Stena Spey oil-drilling platform to detach on Saturday.

This led to a swift evacuation of the 89 crew on board the huge platform, which was rocking violently during stormy weather.

Rescue helicopters managed to transport many workers from the platform to Shetland or other nearby platforms.

Of those 45 people were then transported back to Aberdeen on Sunday. The rest of the crew remain safe on the platform.

Stena Drilling Ltd confirmed recovery operations were underway for the four anchors to re-attach them before normal operation could continue.

A spokesman for Stena Drilling Ltd said: “Stena Drilling’s priorities continue to be the safety of all personnel and the company is working closely with partner organisations and relevant authorities, including the Health and Safety Executive to ensure the safety of all involved.

“A tow line was successfully attached from a towing vessel to the Drilling Unit yesterday. The Drilling Unit remains in a secure position.

“Two anchor handling vessels have arrived at the location today to begin anchor recovery operations. The Stena Spey is safe and the well remains secure.”

