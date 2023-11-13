Teary RAF veteran, 81, says marching in Fraserburgh’s Remembrance Day ‘proud moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teary RAF veteran, 81, says marching in Fraserburgh’s Remembrance Day ‘proud moment’

RAF veteran Helen McGruther welled up at the Remembrance service and said it was 'proud day' for her.

By Graham Fleming
Helen McGruther
Helen marched proudly at the Fraserburgh Armistice March. Image: Duncan Brown.

She served 18 years in the Royal Air Force, and now Helen McGruther takes great pride in paying her respects on Remembrance Day each year.

Helen earned a number of medals for service to her country as a safety equipment fitter for the RAF and each year she wears them as she remembers those who have fallen.

So when it came time for the Fraserburgh Armistice Parade, Faithlie Care Home, where she resides, were enlisted to make it an extra special day for her.

Helen with Care Home staff at Fraserburgh Royal British Legion
Helen was accompanied on the march by Alec Bird (top left), Andy Cullen (top middle), Claire Birney (top right), and Alison Bird (right).

And it was one to remember for the 81-year-old veteran after she was made a special guest to the march, taking centre stage.

Accompanied care-home manager Claire Birnie, activities co-ordinator Alison Bird and her partner Alec, Helen participated in the full service.

Marching proudly along the streets of Fraserburgh to the War Memorial on South Road after the Church Service – where a tear was even shed.

Fraserburgh Armistice Parade
The march led up to the poignant tribute held at Fraserburgh War Memorial. Image: Duncan Brown.

Helen admitted that she was “so proud” after her big day.

She said: “I loved every second of it, I was so proud.

“I have been in the Air Force for 18 years, and I’m never without my medals.

“I have always wanted to march for Remembrance Day, and the Faithlie Care Home staff have been so good with me, helping me get ready for it. It was such a lovely day.”

Fraserburgh Armistice Parade
The Fraserburgh R.B.L Pipe Band lead the way. Image: Duncan Brown.

Helen’s fond RAF memories

Now retired at 81, Helen is under the care of the Faithlie staff, but she remembers fondly the time she jumped out of planes, causing mischief at the same time.

“I used to be a parachute packer. I also did jumps!

“There is a big scar on my shoulder from hitting the rocks where I landed! It was my own fault though, I wouldn’t be told what to do by my officer.

“He ordered me a certain thing and I refused – so now I have that scar.

“I wanted to prove to everyone else, especially the young men, what using a parachute was really like.”

Helen McGruther RAF
Helen pictured at Bicester Air Base while serving on the Force.

Biggest Regret

Leaving the RAF was Helen’s biggest regret she often tells – having served in Singapore during the Malayan emergency.

She had to retire from the force after the passing of her mother to look after her brothers, one of which was an infant, eventually becoming a nurse looking after the mentally ill in a facility near Stonehaven.

Helen McGruther
Helen originally trained as a nurse but enlisted in the RAF after a falling out with her ward sister.

Having started her life born in Ayrshire, travelling for her job, she eventually settled down in Maud in Aberdeenshire.

She continued: “She was ill in hospital, and when she passed away I had three young brothers to look after with my Great Aunt.

“I wish I never had to leave when I did.”

 

Medals at Fraserburgh Remembrance Parade.
Helen was keen to show off medals earned for her service emblazoned on her jacket.

A big effort from Faithlie Care

However, it was a big effort on the day from the staff at Faithlie to give Helen her big Remembrance march she always wanted since arriving in April.

Claire Birney, 40, who is a care home manager at Faithlie, said that the Remembrance Day march has been a long time coming for Helen.

Thanks to all of the team, the care facility has been decked out in remembrance decor, with knitted poppies being strewn around reception and posters put up in communal areas.

Picture of poppy display in Fraserburgh.
Faithlie was given a big Remembrance Day makeover by staff. Image: Faithlie Care Home.

And it all came to a crescendo on the big day.

Claire said: “She has been showing an interest in Remembrance Day with all the build-up to the service in Fraserburgh.

“Originally we thought that she just wanted to observe the service – but she has been practising her marching!

“So we got all of her medals looked out, and we organised something with the British Legion to get her something to wear. We wanted her to look her best and so she looks smart and feels more included.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in…
The NHS blood test for Alzheimer's will be easy to administer and more accurate, its backers say. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen drug maker TauRx hails NHS Alzheimer's blood test project
Ellon McDonald's drive-thru plans were inspired by the likes of this Brentford branch
Revealed: McDonald's based ill-fated Ellon drive-thru plans on English branches hundreds of miles away
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Father of bride left with horror head injuries after Aberdeen wedding attack
Police at the scene where a man was injured in Fraserburgh.
Man, 49, taken to hospital after being found injured in Fraserburgh
Dr Margaret Ritchie, founder of the STEM Academy, has died aged 65.
Dr Margaret Ritchie: Former Torry teacher and creator of STEM Academy dies
Scene of a crash on the A952 near Clola.
Biker killed in A952 crash near Clola named by police
The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View
Police to dish out fines as traffic ban around Fraserburgh school gets more serious
Oil platform and a supply vessel in the North sea during sunset.
North Sea industry insiders warn regulator's plan to cut CO2 emissions may backfire
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Portsoy Church. Portsoy. Supplied by Mhorvan Park Date; 06/11/2023
Portsoy church could become huge dream home and new bath showroom at Haudagain roundabout