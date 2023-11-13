Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 36-year-old dad in Inverness during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a property in the St Ninian Drive area of the city at around 12.10am yesterday.

Emergency services attended and the man – who has been named as Ross MacGillivray – was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten’

In a statement, Mr MacGillivray’s family said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Police confirmed that extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, with officers appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to two men who were seen entering the property on St Ninian Drive at around 10.20pm on Saturday November 11 and leaving shortly after 12am on Sunday November 12.

Both men were last seen heading in the direction of the Dalneigh area and the Caledonian Canal, and it is believed they were in the St Valery Avenue area at around 12.20am.

Initial police inquiries have revealed they may have been in the company of a woman.

The first man is described as being black, around 6ft tall and of slim build, with short black hair and stubble around his mouth.

He was wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, which were described as chunky.

The second man is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall and slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.