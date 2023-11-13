Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad

Family pay tribute to the 'loving husband and doting father who was loved by all who met him'.

By Chris Cromar
Ross MacGillivray.
Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 36-year-old dad in Inverness during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a property in the St Ninian Drive area of the city at around 12.10am yesterday.

Emergency services attended and the man – who has been named as Ross MacGillivray – was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten’

In a statement, Mr MacGillivray’s family said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

St Ninian Drive, Inverness.
Ross MacGillivray was found dead at a property in the St Ninian Drive area of Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Police confirmed that extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, with officers appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to two men who were seen entering the property on St Ninian Drive at around 10.20pm on Saturday November 11 and leaving shortly after 12am on Sunday November 12.

Both men were last seen heading in the direction of the Dalneigh area and the Caledonian Canal, and it is believed they were in the St Valery Avenue area at around 12.20am.

Initial police inquiries have revealed they may have been in the company of a woman.

Two police officers from behind walking.
Police are investigating the murder. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

The first man is described as being black, around 6ft tall and of slim build, with short black hair and stubble around his mouth.

He was wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, which were described as chunky.

The second man is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall and slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

More from Inverness

Schuh is getting ready to open another store in Inverness.
Opening plans revealed for Schuh's second Inverness store
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell
Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness 'returns…
Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in…
The clock at the Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness
Is Father Time catching up with Eastgate clock as fault silences city landmark?
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services.
Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group
Inverness Justice Centre
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Duncan MacPherson.
Inverness businessman Duncan MacPherson heeds gran's advice
A yellow police van sits outside a property in the Dalneigh area of Inverness where an investigation is ongoing into the sudden death of a man
Investigation launched after man, 36, found dead in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault
Thick fog covers the Beauly Firth, concealing the Kessock Bridge from view.
Met Office explains why Inverness is blanketed in thick fog as Kessock Bridge disappears