Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harlequin Productions seeking talented north-east youngsters to bring School of Rock to the stage

Open auditions will be held in Aberdeen on Sunday, April 30.

By Ellie Milne
harlequin productions school of rock
Stuart Mearns, director of Harlequin Productions, is encouraging youngsters and adults in the north-east to audition for School of Rock. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen theatre company is looking for talented youngsters to stick it to the man in their upcoming production of School of Rock.

Harlequin Productions secured the rights to be the first amateur group to bring the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical to the north-east last year.

Before the show makes it to the stage in November, the production team has to find the perfect cast to take on the roles.

Open auditions will be held at the end of the month with child and adult performers encouraged to come along and show off their rock credentials even if they do not have any previous stage experience.

The touring production of School of Rock received rave reviews during its run at HMT  last year. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts. 

Stuart Mearns, director of Harlequin Productions, said he was excited to provide acting opportunities for youngsters in the north-east.

“We want to create a fun environment on the day,” he said.

“The roles are set as boys and girls but we’ve got the scope to easily change that. So, just because Freddie the drummer is a boy in the film, we could have a female drummer.

“We don’t want anyone to be put off by that. Anyone can get in touch.”

Opportunities for young musicians

Auditions will be held at the Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts studios on Jopp’s Lane on Sunday, April 30.

A second audition day will be held a week later on May 7 for anyone who cannot manage the first date.

Child performers must be between the ages of nine and 14 when auditioning and during the show dates.

Those selected to portray the young rock stars will will be able to show off their talents as musicians, as well as singers, dancers and actors, on the Tivoli Theatre stage.

Mr Mearns added: “We’re looking for kids who can play piano/keys, lead guitar, drums and cello or bass.”

There will be an open call on the same day for all the adult roles, including the lead of Dewey Finn portrayed by Jack Black in the 2003 film.

Those wishing to audition are asked to email harlequinschoolofrock@gmail.com to secure a slot and receive further details.

Harlequin Production’s School of Rock will run at the Tivoli Theatre between November 22-25. Tickets can be bought here.

