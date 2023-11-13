Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness ‘returns to tradition’ with Hogmanay ceilidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness ‘returns to tradition’ with Hogmanay ceilidh

5,000 tickets have gone on sale for a Hogmanay ceilidh that will replace the Red Hot Highland Fling concert on New Year's Eve.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell

Highland Council has announced 5,000 tickets are on sale for this year’s Hogmanay ceilidh celebration in Inverness.

The mass ceilidh dance will replace the Red Hot Highland Fling concert this New Year.

The council also confirmed that the entry fee for the event will be £12.50, with officials saying they have no concerns about attendance following the introduction of the fee.

What can you expect?

The Hogmanay ceilidh will kick off at 8:30 on December 31 and will not finish until 00:30 on New Year.

For those who are unsure about the traditional dances there will be dance masters in the crowd to help people out in the “inclusive event”.

And there will be food and drink stands at the Northern Meeting Park, where the Highland Council Arena is located.

Norrie MacIver of Skippinish.

Which acts will be at the Hogmanay ceilidh?

Well-known acts in the ceilidh scene have been booked for the event, including Highland Fire, Norrie MacIver from Skippinish and Siobhan Miller.

A council spokesperson said: “We got one of Scotland’s Finest ceilidh bands, Highland Fire who include local lads Calum MacPhail and Sean Cousins from the band Horo, to keep the dancers moving.

“Skipinnish’s very own Norrie MacIver will be joining for some songs in both English and Gaelic.

“We also have three-time winner of the Scots Trad Music Award and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller to lead us up to the bells.”

What’s the cost?

The council confirmed that 5,000 tickets will go on sale, but say they could increase the capacity. All tickets are £12.50.

Pre-parade free to all

The ceilidh will be preceded by a free parade, which will be led by Pyro Celtica and Harbinger Drumming Group.

The parade will start at 7:30 from Falcon Square and will finish at 8:30 at the Northern Meeting Park, where the major event will take place.

Provost of Inverness and Area Glynis Campbell Sinclair said the new format will bring more tourists to the city.

High hopes for Hogmanay ceilidh

Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair welcomed the Hogmanay ceilidh saying: “We are absolutely delighted.”

She also said that the previous format was outdated. “It was either making the changes or no longer doing it.”

She added: “It is also about returning to traditions and without a doubt it will bring more tourism.”

David Haas, Inverness City Area Manager, explained the “big change” for Inverness Hogmanay  was “needed.”

‘Value for money’

Inverness City Area Manager David Hass said they are “not concerned about attendance” even though the New Year’s event will now have an entry fee.

“What can you really get for £12.50 these days anyway? Probably just a couple of pints.”

He continued: “The event is really good value for money.”

IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds

More from Inverness

Schuh is getting ready to open another store in Inverness.
Opening plans revealed for Schuh's second Inverness store
Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in…
The clock at the Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness
Is Father Time catching up with Eastgate clock as fault silences city landmark?
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services.
Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group
Inverness Justice Centre
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Duncan MacPherson.
Inverness businessman Duncan MacPherson heeds gran's advice
A yellow police van sits outside a property in the Dalneigh area of Inverness where an investigation is ongoing into the sudden death of a man
Investigation launched after man, 36, found dead in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault
Thick fog covers the Beauly Firth, concealing the Kessock Bridge from view.
Met Office explains why Inverness is blanketed in thick fog as Kessock Bridge disappears
Pictured is PC Paul Phillips.
Off-duty Inverness police officer tackled armed man who then threatened to stab him