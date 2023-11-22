Kiesha Donaghy murder: Police comb drains in hunt for New Elgin killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Police comb drains in hunt for New Elgin killer

Officers are continuing to investigate the "violent" death of the mum-of-two at her Anderson Drive home.

By Shanay Taylor
CR0045947 22 November 2023. Anderson Drive area,New Elgin,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This shows the Police ativity in the Murder Scene area, with search officers searching Drains and CID doing house to house enquries. Credit - Jasperimage This is the search teams opening up drains, emptying contens and searching for evidence.
CR0045947 22 November 2023. Anderson Drive area,New Elgin,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This shows the Police ativity in the Murder Scene area, with search officers searching Drains and CID doing house to house enquries. Credit - Jasperimage This is the search teams opening up drains, emptying contens and searching for evidence.

It has been one week since Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her New Elgin home.

And officers remain at the scene of the “violent” murder today – combing drains and making searches in the vicinity of the Anderson Drive crime scene.

Police Scotland‘s Major Investigation Team is leading a probe into the 32-year-old’s death, including looking into friends and associates of the mum-of-two as they continue to “build up a picture” of her life.

With her killer’s identity still unknown, police have said they “can’t rule out” the possibility of it being linked to drug activity.

Police searching drains on Anderson Drive. Image: Jasperimage.

High police presence remains in area to catch New Elgin killer

Today, forensic teams were seen going house-to-house as well as searching drains in the vicinity of Kiesha’s home.

Seven forensic officers dressed in white and blue hazmat suits could be seen digging and looking in drains.

Specialist Police Search Teams are operating in the crime scene area. Image: Jasperimage.

As concerns that a murderer remains on the loose, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson reassured the Elgin community in a press conference earlier this week. 

Officers in white forensic suits at the murder site today. Image: Jasperimage

She revealed that 40 officers are currently working on the case in Elgin, who are joined by units pooled from major crime investigation and local CID teams.

Regular uniformed patrols are also ongoing in the community to reassure the public.

Detective Superintendent Ferguson also confirmed that Kiesha had “sustained a violent attack” suffering “mainly head injuries.”

Detective Superintend Lorna Ferguson sitting down at the police's press conference.
Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson holds a press conference appealing for information following the murder of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

She said the force was “unable” to establish what the weapon might have been and that it is “impossible” to tell if she knew her killer.

Det Supt Ferguson described the incident as “unusual” but added that there was “no information to suggest that anybody else is at risk”.

“Kiesha’s a popular girl, loved by her friends and family. She’s got her family in Elgin and she’s got an extensive background and associations,” she said.

“She has lots of friends who are clearly concerned about her and devastated about her death.”

Appeal continues for information into Kiesha’s death

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Det Supt Ferguson said: “I would once again urge anyone who believes may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation, so I would urge you to get in touch.”

If you have information which may be of use, people are urged contact the police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police to investigate ‘friends and associates’ of Kiesha Donaghy after ‘violent’ Elgin murder

