Kiesha Donaghy murder: Police comb drains in hunt for New Elgin killer

It has been one week since Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her New Elgin home.

And officers remain at the scene of the “violent” murder today – combing drains and making searches in the vicinity of the Anderson Drive crime scene.

Police Scotland‘s Major Investigation Team is leading a probe into the 32-year-old’s death, including looking into friends and associates of the mum-of-two as they continue to “build up a picture” of her life.

With her killer’s identity still unknown, police have said they “can’t rule out” the possibility of it being linked to drug activity.

High police presence remains in area to catch New Elgin killer

Today, forensic teams were seen going house-to-house as well as searching drains in the vicinity of Kiesha’s home.

Seven forensic officers dressed in white and blue hazmat suits could be seen digging and looking in drains.

As concerns that a murderer remains on the loose, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson reassured the Elgin community in a press conference earlier this week.

She revealed that 40 officers are currently working on the case in Elgin, who are joined by units pooled from major crime investigation and local CID teams.

Regular uniformed patrols are also ongoing in the community to reassure the public.

Detective Superintendent Ferguson also confirmed that Kiesha had “sustained a violent attack” suffering “mainly head injuries.”

She said the force was “unable” to establish what the weapon might have been and that it is “impossible” to tell if she knew her killer.

Det Supt Ferguson described the incident as “unusual” but added that there was “no information to suggest that anybody else is at risk”.

“Kiesha’s a popular girl, loved by her friends and family. She’s got her family in Elgin and she’s got an extensive background and associations,” she said.

“She has lots of friends who are clearly concerned about her and devastated about her death.”

Appeal continues for information into Kiesha’s death

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Det Supt Ferguson said: “I would once again urge anyone who believes may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation, so I would urge you to get in touch.”

If you have information which may be of use, people are urged contact the police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.