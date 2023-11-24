Four charged with stealing six-figure sum from Aberdeenshire man online

Four people have been charged in connection with a high-value cyber-fraud targeting a 59-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.

A six-figure sum was allegedly stolen from the man’s online finances.

Three men, aged 18, 33, and 47, and a woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged following an investigation by Police Scotland’s North East Division’s Cyber-Enabled Crime Team.

They targeted properties in London, Leeds and Lancashire this week.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Craig Murray, of the Cyber-Enabled Crime Team, said: “Police Scotland are committed to protecting the public from cyber-enabled organised crime and pursuing those responsible.

“Anyone seeking prevention advice can find information on the Police Scotland website and if you have concerns or information, please contact officers via 101.”