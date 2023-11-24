Missing Macduff man ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen’

A man who went missing from Macduff two days ago ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen’.

Lewis Adams, 48, was last seen in the Macduff area at around 8am on Wednesday November 22.

He has been known to travel by bus to Aberdeen.

Lewis is described as 5′ 11″ tall, stocky build with receding brown hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Lewis or has any information which could be helpful has been urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3578/23rd.