Missing Macduff man ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen’

Lewis Adams, 48, was last seen two days ago.

By Graham Fleming
Lewis Adams
Lewis Adams was last seen in the Macduff area around 8am. Image: Police Scotland.

A man who went missing from Macduff two days ago ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen’.

Lewis Adams, 48, was last seen in the Macduff area at around 8am on Wednesday November 22.

He has been known to travel by bus to Aberdeen.

Lewis is described as 5′ 11″ tall, stocky build with receding brown hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

A Police Scotland appeal said: “We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Lewis Adams, 48, who has been reported missing.

“Lewis was last seen around 8 am on 22 November 2023 in the Macduff area.

“He is described as 5′ 11” tall, stocky build with receding brown hair; it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

“Lewis is known to travel, by bus, to Aberdeen.”

Anyone who may have seen Lewis or has any information which could be helpful has been urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3578/23rd.

