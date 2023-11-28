Bridge of Don nursery praised for going ‘above and beyond’ for children

A Bridge of Don nursery has been praised for going “above and beyond” for the children in their care.

Banana Moon Day Nursery received “very good” ratings for its staff, care, play and learning following a recent visit from the Care Inspectorate.

The unannounced inspection took place over two days at the start of November with inspectors witnessing “consistent” lovely interactions between children and staff.

The service supports up to 65 children up to age five – with playrooms for “baby moons”, “mini moons” and “full moons”.

Inspectors found that all of the children were nurtured by “very caring and responsive” staff, with parents adding the team at Banana Moon “love and care” for their youngsters.

Manager Terry Wiseman said the glowing inspection was a “highlight” of her career.

“We’re beyond proud,” she said.

“The Care Inspectorate has helped us build good foundations since we opened three-and-a-half years ago.

“It has been a collaboration and a huge amount of work so it’s nice to see we are getting things right.

“This inspections has given us a massive sense of achievement – a cosy glow. We’re very touched and grateful.”

Bridge of Don nursery supports families

Inspectors spoke to a number of parents who said staff at Banana Moon went “above and beyond” what was expected of them.

This included supporting a young girl who had to be admitted to hospital in Edinburgh.

The report states: “When a child was very poorly in hospital the nursery had sent a care package and also filmed staff reading some stories that were familiar to the child.

“This helped the child to feel connected still to nursery and to feel loved.”

The nursery, alongside Bridge of Don-based Oasis Christian Fellowship Church, also organised a fundraiser and family fun day to support Molly Burnett who was diagnosed with leukaemia shortly before starting at Banana Moon.

Terry’s work was described as having “an exceptionally high standard” while the whole Banana Moon team worked to ensure children benefited from “joyful play” to support their social and emotional development.

Inspectors also observed the building environment was secure and had no obvious hazards.

The reports states: “Staff knew the children and their needs well and were able to talk about how they supported and nurtured individual children, recognising them as an individual.

“Where children had additional support needs staff had a very good knowledge of their needs and how best to support these needs.”

A ‘safe haven’ for children

Terry said she was proud the inspectors recognised their inclusion of all the children and considerations for those with additional needs.

She said: “We’ve created a safe haven for everyone, no children are treated differently. That gives us a sense of pride.”

The team was also praised for helping the children feel at home while at the nursery.

Inspectors added: “Very well presented photographs of family members were displayed in all three playrooms along with scrap books of other family photographs that children could look through.

“This helped to settle and reassure children and encouraged communication about families.”

Another stand-out to the inspectors was the nursery’s dogs who visit the building regularly and help the children learn how to care for animals.