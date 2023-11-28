Bridge of Don nursery praised for going ‘above and beyond’ for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don nursery praised for going ‘above and beyond’ for children

The manager of Banana Moon Nursery said the positive inspection was a "career highlight".

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Banana Moon Nursery in Bridge of Don
Banana Moon Nursery in Bridge of Don has been praised by inspectors. Image: Terry Wiseman/Banana Moon Nursery.

A Bridge of Don nursery has been praised for going “above and beyond” for the children in their care.

Banana Moon Day Nursery received “very good” ratings for its staff, care, play and learning following a recent visit from the Care Inspectorate.

The unannounced inspection took place over two days at the start of November with inspectors witnessing “consistent” lovely interactions between children and staff.

The service supports up to 65 children up to age five – with playrooms for “baby moons”, “mini moons” and “full moons”.

Inspectors found that all of the children were nurtured by “very caring and responsive” staff, with parents adding the team at Banana Moon “love and care” for their youngsters.

Terry Wiseman, manager of Banana Moon Nursery, pictured with Will Hanekom, pastor of Oasis Christian Fellowship Church, and the nursery dog Hilda.
Terry Wiseman, manager of Banana Moon Nursery, pictured with Will Hanekom, pastor of Oasis Christian Fellowship Church, and the nursery dog Hilda. Image: Will Hanekom.

Manager Terry Wiseman said the glowing inspection was a “highlight” of her career.

“We’re beyond proud,” she said.

“The Care Inspectorate has helped us build good foundations since we opened three-and-a-half years ago.

“It has been a collaboration and a huge amount of work so it’s nice to see we are getting things right.

“This inspections has given us a massive sense of achievement – a cosy glow. We’re very touched and grateful.”

Bridge of Don nursery supports families

Inspectors spoke to a number of parents who said staff at Banana Moon went “above and beyond” what was expected of them.

This included supporting a young girl who had to be admitted to hospital in Edinburgh.

The report states: “When a child was very poorly in hospital the nursery had sent a care package and also filmed staff reading some stories that were familiar to the child.

“This helped the child to feel connected still to nursery and to feel loved.”

The nursery, alongside Bridge of Don-based Oasis Christian Fellowship Church, also organised a fundraiser and family fun day to support Molly Burnett who was diagnosed with leukaemia shortly before starting at Banana Moon.

Actors dressed as Toy Story characters with Molly Burnett and her parents, Lewis Burnett and Nadia Hopkins
Nursery attendee Molly Burnett with her parents, Lewis Burnett and Nadia Hopkins, at a family fund day organised by Banana Moon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Terry’s work was described as having “an exceptionally high standard” while the whole Banana Moon team worked to ensure children benefited from “joyful play” to support their social and emotional development.

Inspectors also observed the building environment was secure and had no obvious hazards.

The reports states: “Staff knew the children and their needs well and were able to talk about how they supported and nurtured individual children, recognising them as an individual.

“Where children had additional support needs staff had a very good knowledge of their needs and how best to support these needs.”

A ‘safe haven’ for children

Play equipment outside Banana Moon Nursery in Bridge of Don
The nursery is based in Bridge of Don and supported by the local community. Image: Terry Wiseman/Banana Moon Nursery.

Terry said she was proud the inspectors recognised their inclusion of all the children and considerations for those with additional needs.

She said: “We’ve created a safe haven for everyone, no children are treated differently. That gives us a sense of pride.”

The team was also praised for helping the children feel at home while at the nursery.

Inspectors added: “Very well presented photographs of family members were displayed in all three playrooms along with scrap books of other family photographs that children could look through.

“This helped to settle and reassure children and encouraged communication about families.”

Another stand-out to the inspectors was the nursery’s dogs who visit the building regularly and help the children learn how to care for animals.

