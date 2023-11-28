Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision

Eight Acres Hotel is currently being used by the Home Office to provide accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

By Sean McAngus
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Elgin hotel housing asylum seekers has gone to the Scottish Government after Moray Council refused to authorise it.

The Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road is currently being used by the Home Office. It provides accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

In August, planning chiefs refused the hotel’s application for a Certificate of Lawfulness.

The certificate would have confirmed the use was lawful and required no planning permission.

Instead, officials ruled retrospective planning permission was required for the change of the use.

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around three months on, the Eight Acres Hotel has now appealed to the Scottish Government to overrule the rejection.

Documents submitted by agents Montagu Evans on behalf of the hotel owners argue no change of use has taken place.

Moray Council.

The firm says: “No change of use has taken place at the hotel as a result of accepting guests as part of the Home Office scheme.

“No physical alterations have been carried out at the hotel premises to enable the occupation of Home Office asylum guests.

“This emphasises there has been no change of use at the premises – simply a change of the circumstance of the guests that are using the hotel’s facilities.

“Class 7 does not include any specific reference to length of stay or
prescribe that guests must have another place of residence.”

Why did Moray Council reject the application?

A Moray Council spokeswoman previously said: “The rejection of the Certificate of Lawfulness application by Moray Council is solely a procedural matter about need for planning permission.

“This process does not assess the planning merits of whether or not such use is acceptable, and this would be considered under any future planning application if submitted.”

What is life like at Eight Acres?

The asylum seekers are allocated their own rooms at the hotel and given their meals.

They receive £9.10 a week from the UK Government.

As they are not allowed to work while their claims are being processed, opportunities are being given to take part in activities and appropriate volunteering roles.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In April, festival-goers were left scrabbling for accommodation after their reservations were cancelled just days before the MacMoray Festival.

The hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…
Images taken of Lecht Road overnight show a large volume of snow in the area.
Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers
Dale Haslam and artwork for the Arlene Fraser podcast with Q&A logo.
Arlene Fraser murder: Join the live online Q&A event with podcast host Dale Haslam…
2
Police officer removing bags of evidence from Anderson Drive flats.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man with 'no memory' of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail
The destroyed remains of the pavilion at the Old Ceremony in Elgin.
Pavilion in Elgin cemetery reduced to shell after 'deliberate' fire
Snow in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.
Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east
Donna Melvin.
Why did a farmer make this Moray businesswoman cry?

Conversation